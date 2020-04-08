Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks turn negative as virus death toll mounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 04:35am EDT
A passerby wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walks past an electronic board showing the graphs of the recent movements of Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

World stocks turned negative on Wednesday as the coronavirus death toll mounted and euro zone finance minister failed to agree a rescue package to help economies recover from the impact of the outbreak.

COVID-19 hospitalisations seemed to be levelling off in New York state, but deaths across the United States jumped by a record of more than 1,800.

Meanwhile, France has officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections, making it the fourth country to cross that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States. Mainland China's new coronavirus cases doubled in 24 hours as infected travellers returned home.

After two sessions of gains, European equities fell amid renewed concern about the spread of the virus and the continent's response to it.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.9%, as the country's coronavirus death toll crossed 6,100. Germany's DAX shed 0.8% after rallying more than 8% in the past two days, as the number of confirmed cases rose for a second straight day.

Japanese shares were boosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ending market uncertainty by declaring an emergency, helping the Nikkei share average <.N225> close 2.13% higher.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.

"After the market rallying, we are having some consolidation as we are in a bottoming process, and you cannot have a V-shaped recovery," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners. "Trading is between 2200 to 2800 on the S&P 500 at the moment and we will stick to that for the time being as we are in recovery phase.

Euro zone finance ministers failed to agree in all-night talks on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies. Eurogroup chairman Mario Centeno said on Wednesday morning he was suspending the discussions until Thursday.

Italian government bond yields rose in response. The 10-year Italian yield rose 20 basis points to 1.799% in early European trading, reaching its highest since March 19. Two-year bonds yields were up 22 bps on the day at 0.79%, the highest in three weeks.

Investor sentiment was helped by a bounce in oil prices, with Brent crude adding 0.8% to $32.08 per barrel after falling 3.6% on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 3.8% to $24.45 a barrel. They were lifted on hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday would trigger output cuts to shore up prices.

After U.S. stock markets closed on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the United States may be getting to the top of the coronavirus curve.

The Trump administration asked Congress for an additional $250 billion in emergency economic aid for small U.S. businesses reeling from the pandemic.

"While the virus' 'curve is flattening', the economic effects of the corona crisis will linger for years in our view," Commonwealth Bank of Australia economist Joseph Capurso said in a note.

"Economies will take time to re?open, some businesses will not re?open, and unemployment will take years to return to levels reported at the end of 2019."

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar edged up 0.25% to 100.210 <=USD>. The euro <EUR=EBS> fell 0.4% to $1.0852.

The Aussie dollar <AUD=D3> fell 0.5% to $0.6137 after ratings agency S&P downgraded the outlook on its sovereign AAA rating from stable to negative and warned the cost of combating the virus would weigh on the country's finances.

Gold prices were stuck at $1,648, after touching a three-and-a-half-week high on Tuesday at $1,671.

(Editing by Larry King)

By Tom Arnold
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -1.13% 10243.77 Delayed Quote.-21.83%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.12% 22653.86 Delayed Quote.-20.53%
NASDAQ 100 -0.40% 8049.30679 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.33% 7887.25968 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
NIKKEI 225 2.13% 19353.24 Real-time Quote.-24.67%
S&P 500 -0.16% 2659.41 Delayed Quote.-17.69%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.21% 322.72 Delayed Quote.-25.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aBASEL COMMITTEE ON BANKING SUPERVISION : III monitoring results based on end-June 2019 data published by the Committee
PU
05:22aEXCLUSIVE : BOJ to project economic contraction as pandemic damage deepens - sources
RE
05:17aAustralia's NWS condensate sinks to wide discount amid demand destruction - sources
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aOil holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-led talks on output cuts
RE
05:08aOil holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-led talks on output cuts
RE
05:08aUK stock rally halts as insurers, Tesco take hit
RE
05:07aIran presses for IMF loan; some business to stay shut despite easing
RE
05:03aThe Euro conflict continues
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
3DANONE : DANONE : Raised to Buy by HSBC
4Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
5SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : AML-related measures and COVID-19 effects lead to increased expenses and credit impai..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group