Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global tax rewrite could boost governments' revenues by $100 billion, OECD says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 10:46am EST

Rewriting cross-border corporate tax rules could increase governments' tax revenues by up to 4%, or $100 billion (£76.75 billion) annually, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation estimated on Thursday.

The OECD offered the estimates as food for thought for the nearly 140 governments that agreed earlier this month to negotiate the first major update international corporate tax rules by the end of the year.

Many governments are frustrated that the rise of big internet companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon is depriving them of revenue, because they can legally book profits in low-tax countries regardless where their customers are.

The Paris-based OECD said that the revenue gains it expected from the overhaul of the rules were "broadly similar across high, middle and low-income economies".

The OECD did not give revenue estimates for specific countries. But it said that the new rules would hit offshore tax havens, where multinationals can currently park profits beyond the reach of tax authorities at home, particularly hard.

In the absence of updated rules, a growing number of countries are pushing ahead with plans to impose their own national tax on digital service companies. That's fuelling tension with Washington, which says such levies discriminate against U.S. companies.

"Failure to reach a consensus-based solution will lead to unilateral measures and greater uncertainty," OECD head of tax policy and statistics David Bradbury said, presenting the results of the OECD's study online.

It estimated most of the additional revenues would come from plans for a minimum corporate tax rate, noting that it also depended on what rate governments agreed on.

Plans to give governments rights to tax a bigger share of profits in the country where end customers are located would yield small revenue gains for most countries, the OECD said.

More than half the profit shifted to countries where the client is based under the proposed changes would come from 100 international groups.

The OECD said that its estimates, which drew on data from more than 200 jurisdictions and more than 27,000 multinationals, were based on the assumption that whatever countries agree to the outcome would be mandatory for companies.

Concerned about difficulties pushing an international agreement through the U.S. Congress, Washington has suggested that companies should have the possibility deciding whether to opt in or out, which has found no support from other countries.

By Leigh Thomas
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.30% 1514.35 Delayed Quote.13.38%
FACEBOOK 0.47% 211.6574 Delayed Quote.2.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:57aRepublican Senator Raises Concerns Over Shelton's Fed Candidacy
DJ
10:52aRents lift U.S. core inflation; weekly jobless claims rise slightly
RE
10:52aPM JOHNSON RESHAPES MINISTERIAL TEAM : who's in and who's out?
RE
10:46aGlobal tax rewrite could boost governments' revenues by $100 billion, OECD says
RE
10:42aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : WTO Membership and AfCFTA Implementation in Deepening Economic Integration in Africa
PU
10:36aPM Johnson asserts control over UK government, finance minister quits
RE
10:36aLoyal and ready to spend, meet Britain's fast-track finance minister
RE
10:27aICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Omega Engineering LLC and Oscar Rivera v. Republic of Panama (ICSID Case No. ARB/16/42)
PU
10:25aTSX falls as coronavirus cases surge, Bombardier slides
RE
10:21aWall Street eases from record highs on coronavirus concerns, Cisco results
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
3AIRBUS SE : Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
5ORANGE : Orange 2019 Profit Soared

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group