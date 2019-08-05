Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global trade likely to remain weak in coming quarters: ECB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A stack of shipping containers are pictured in the Port of Miami in Miami

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Global trade is likely to pick up only gradually in coming quarters and will remain weaker than overall economic activity, the European Central Bank said on Monday in an economic bulletin.

Weak foreign trade has been the biggest drag on global growth for much of the past year as a tariff war between the United States and China sapped confidence and held back investment, particularly in manufacturing.

"Despite some signs of recovery, global trade is likely to remain more subdued than activity in coming quarters," the ECB said. "Downside risks to the outlook for trade have partially materialized in recent months due to the implementation of higher tariffs, and the threat of a further escalation of trade tensions persists."

Overall economic activity may not be as weak, however, the ECB noted, arguing that manufacturing is especially trade-intensive so any slowdown in industrial demand will have an outsized impact on foreign trade.

"Imports of manufacturing goods account for more than 50% of total gross global imports, but only make up 20% of total world value added," the ECB Bulletin argued. "Hence, a sharp slowdown in manufacturing output leads to a more pronounced decline in global trade than in global GDP."

The ECB argued that weak trade is mostly due to a drop in investment, with uncertainty around the trade war exacerbated by changing car consumption habits and the end of a Chinese tax rebate for car purchases.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:58aTrade friction hits stocks, yuan slumps to lowest in over a decade
RE
04:56aEuro zone investor morale hits lowest since October 2014, Sentix says
RE
04:55aTrade friction hits stocks, yuan slumps to lowest in over a decade
RE
04:54aEURO ZONE FACTORY MALAISE IMPACTING SERVICES GROWTH : Pmi
RE
04:51aUK July car sales fall to lowest since 2012
RE
04:51aChina lets yuan slide through key 7 level for first time in decade as trade war worsens
RE
04:51aANALYSTS' VIEW : Yuan drops through 7 per dollar as Sino-U.S. trade war escalates
RE
04:50aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Indicative Auction Calendar for the Term Deposit Facility for Q3 2019
PU
04:43aUK services PMI unexpectedly jumps to nine-month high
RE
04:31aGerman private sector activity at weakest in more than six years - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
3BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : BIOCARTIS : Study on Performance Data of Idylla™ NRAS-BRAF Mutation Assay at 71st A..
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER CEO: We'll talk alliances, but we can go it alone

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group