Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global trade war threatens to derail modest euro zone growth - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:18am CEST
Euro sign seen at former ECB headquarters in Frankfurt

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth will be modest at best over the coming year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who unanimously said the trade war between the United States and China threatens the outlook.

After marking its fastest pace in a decade last year, economic growth in the currency bloc lost some momentum at the beginning of 2018. It is forecast to remain steady at 0.4 percent every quarter through to end-2019, according to the Sept. 3-6 poll of more than 80 economists.

But even that expected modest pace was likely to be disrupted if a trade war between the United States and China escalates further, hurting business and consumer sentiment and keeping financial markets on edge.

"Although we have penciled in ongoing skirmishes on this front, a full-blown trade war initiated by the U.S. but with matched retaliation by the EU, China and other affected trade partners remains a key downside risk to our forecasts," said Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank.

All 44 economists in the poll said the current trade conflict was a downside risk to growth forecasts.

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will be forced to retaliate if the United States implements any new measures after President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese imports.

U.S. and European Union trade chiefs meet in Brussels next week to try and mend transatlantic ties after Trump agreed to drop his threat of tariffs on EU cars.

While the consensus for full-year GDP growth was 2.1 percent this year and 1.8 percent next, unchanged from last month, on a quarterly basis the median for growth was 0.4 percent every quarter until 2020, down from a 0.4-0.5 percent range in August.

Economists were almost evenly split between being concerned and not worried about differing speeds of growth and inflation in member countries within the currency bloc.

While 20 of 41 respondents said they were concerned, the remaining 21 said they were not, including two who said they were not concerned at all.

Euro zone inflation surpassed the European Central Bank's 2 percent target ceiling last quarter, primarily boosted by higher energy prices but was forecast to average 1.7 percent for the next two years, unchanged from August's poll.

The ECB's plan to shut its asset purchases programme by end-December after spending more than 2.6 trillion euros ($3.0 trillion) worth of mainly government bonds to push growth and inflation up could be delayed if global threats intensify.

"Given that President Trump is still making some threats about tariffs ... I think (ECB President Mario Draghi) can't be fully at ease over the risks surrounding trade so he's bound to raise that again as a threat," said Jennifer McKeown, chief European economist at Capital Economics.

Still, the latest poll showed the ECB will keep its refinancing rate at zero percent and deposit rate at -0.40 percent when policymakers meet on Sept. 13.

Thirty of 52 economists polled expect the central bank to have raised its refinancing rate by the end of next year, with the median of those 30 at 0.25 percent. The median of all 52 economists was 0.10 percent, a response given by only five contributors.

The ECB is forecast to hike its deposit rate by 15 basis points to negative 0.25 percent in the third quarter of next year and take it to 0.25 percent by end-2020.

(Polling by Manjul Paul and Indradip Ghosh; Editing by Ross Finley and Janet Lawrence)

By Mumal Rathore and Shrutee Sarkar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:44aUK employers hire staff at fastest pace in five months - REC
RE
02:43aDollar slips vs. yen, Trump seen challenging Japan on trade issues
RE
02:42aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : City still clear of swine fever
PU
02:41aSmith & Wesson parent company defends directors, sways Glass Lewis
RE
02:37aDOUG LAMALFA : LaMalfa Supports Legislation to Increase Small Scale LNG Exports
PU
02:33aJapan's Nidec sees electric vehicles driving profits as it plans for future
RE
02:32aAsia shares hit 14-month lows, yen advances on trade jitters
RE
02:31aJapan's Nidec sees EVs driving profits as it plans for future
RE
02:18aGlobal trade war threatens to derail modest euro zone growth - Reuters poll
RE
02:00aJapan household spending rises slightly, offers hope for Abe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.