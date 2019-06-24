Log in
Global uncertainty led BOJ to clarify forward guidance - April meeting minutes

06/24/2019 | 08:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board of Bank of Japan is displayed at the headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Heightening global economic uncertainties and projected delays in hitting their inflation target prodded Bank of Japan policymakers to clarify the bank's forward guidance in April, minutes of their rate review showed on Tuesday.

One board member said the BOJ should "flexibly and decisively" expand stimulus if the economy loses momentum for achieving the bank's 2% inflation target, the minutes showed.

Others were more cautious, with one member saying the demerits of lower interest rates could exceed the benefits, according to the minutes.

At the April meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady but put a time frame on its forward guidance for the first time by telling investors it would keep rates at current ultra-low levels for at least one more year.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

