Global uncertainty led BOJ to clarify forward guidance - April meeting minutes

One board member said the BOJ should "flexibly and decisively" expand stimulus if the economy loses momentum for achieving the bank's 2% inflation target, the minutes showed.

Others were more cautious, with one member saying the demerits of lower interest rates could exceed the benefits, according to the minutes.

At the April meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady but put a time frame on its forward guidance for the first time by telling investors it would keep rates at current ultra-low levels for at least one more year.

