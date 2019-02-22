Global watchdog gives Iran until June to strengthen anti-money laundering rules

Last October, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) watchdog had already given Iran until February to complete reforms that would bring it in line with global norms, or face consequences.

The FATF concluded this week at a meeting that "there are still items not completed" and said in a statement it "expects Iran to proceed swiftly in the reform path".

"If by June 2019, Iran does not enact the remaining legislation in line with FATF Standards, then the FATF will require increased supervisory examination for branches and subsidiaries of financial institutions based in Iran," it said.

Foreign businesses say compliance and Iran's removal from the FATF's blacklist is key for making investments in the country, especially after the United States re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

France, Britain and Germany have tied this compliance angle with the use of a new channel for non-dollar trade with Iran to avert U.S. sanctions.

Those countries have said they expected Iran would swiftly put into place all elements of its FATF action plan.

