Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GlobalAir.com : Announces 2019 "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship Winners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 08:50am EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce the winners of the Globalair.com "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship: Austin Fields, Nicole Lund, Savanna Paulsen, and Cameron Sansone.

After a successful launch of the inaugural Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship program in 2014, students from across the country have benefited. In 2019, students from the University of Nebraska Omaha, Purdue University, Southern Utah University, and Arizona State University were selected as recipients.

Jeff Carrithers, president, and CEO of GlobalAir.com explains, "We are pleased with the results of the scholarship program this year. It is very clear that our industry is in need of aviation professionals and we are excited to be able to provide these students with the necessary means to further their educations."

Carrithers continues, "We want to be able to give support to college students studying aviation, as well as provide them a way to share their experiences with peers in the industry through weekly blog posting. I believe it is extremely important for them to have a way to introduce themselves to the industry and begin networking now as they begin their careers in such a fast-paced field."

The scholarship committee considered multiple attributes of the candidates during the deliberation process, including writing capabilities, enthusiasm for aviation, and their motivation to pursue further education. The four students chosen showcased to the scholarship committee a true passion for aviation.

About GlobalAir.com: Based in Louisville, Kentucky (KLOU), GlobalAir.com is the largest aviation resource and one of the oldest on the Internet. It serves the general aviation and business aircraft communities by offering clients and online visitors a wide range of premium aircraft and aviation-related data and services. Services offered by GlobalAir.com include Aviation Articles, News and Press, the Aircraft Exchange, which lists aircraft for sale or lease, Airport Resource Center (ARC) that displays U.S. airport data, Aviation Business Directory and Aviation Events all containing thousands of companies and listings. GlobalAir.com's website receives more than 200,000 unique visitors per month and has helped connect the aviation industry since 1995. GlobalAir.com's highly successful aviation magazine App "BuyPlane" has had over 22,000 downloads since its launch in late 2017. Colleges or students that would like more information about the program can email Addi Hemphill at Addi.Hemphill@GlobalAir.com.

Media Contact:
Caitlyn Bruszewski
Digital and Content Manager
GlobalAir.com
221195@email4pr.com 
502-785-7862

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globalaircom-announces-2019-calvin-l-carrithers-aviation-scholarship-winners-300912292.html

SOURCE GlobalAir.com


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:57aHP : Expands Sprocket Portfolio
PU
08:57aARCA APPLIANCE RECYCLING CENTERS OF AMERICA : • Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. Announces Major Strategic Shift, Repositioning and Name Change »
PU
08:57aSITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY : to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
BU
08:56aMANCHESTER UNITED : Italy hit by injuries as Germans and Dutch renew rivalry
AQ
08:55aFinancial results of Orix Modaraba for Year ended June 30, 2019
AQ
08:55aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Confirmation of Chief Financial Officer of Silk Bank Limited
AQ
08:55aTransmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2019 of Pakistan Cables Limited
AQ
08:55aTPL LTDXR : Transaction of 76,000 shares of TPL Corporation Limited
AQ
08:55aMCB ARIF HABIBXD : Board of directors meeting of MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited
AQ
08:55aTPL LTDXR : Transaction of 61,500 shares of TPL Corporation Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group