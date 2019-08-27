Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GlobalFoundries seeks to ban U.S. import of TSMC clients' products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 01:44am EDT
A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries has sued larger rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) for patent infringement, seeking to stop the defendant's customers including Apple from importing affected products to the United States and Germany.

In lawsuits filed on Monday in the United States and Germany, GlobalFoundries also sought unspecified "significant" damages from TSMC based on the Taiwanese firm's unlawful use of its technology in its "tens of billions of dollars of sales."

The complaints alleged that chip manufacturing technologies used by TSMC infringed GlobalFoundries' 16 patents, and sought to prevent imports of products containing chips produced with the infringing technologies, the Santa Clara, California-based firm said in a statement.

It did not elaborate on products affected by the infringement, but listed Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Alphabet Inc Google, Nvidia Corp, Lenovo Group and Taiwan' MediaTek Inc among TSMC's customers affected by the complaints.

TSMC was not immediately available for comment. Nvidia declined to comment. Its other clients also were not immediately available for comment.

In a move to highlight its investment in the United States amid an intensifying U.S. trade war with China over Beijing's unfair practices involving technology transfers and intellectual property, GlobalFoundries also said the lawsuits are aimed at protecting its U.S. investment.

"While semiconductor manufacturing has continued to shift to Asia, GlobalFoundries has bucked the trend by investing heavily in the American and European semiconductor industries,"

GlobalFoundries, which is owned by Abu Dhabi's state investment vehicle, said.

"This action is critical ... to safeguard the American and European manufacturing base."

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Edited by Miyoung Kim and Stephen Coates)

By Josh Horwitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.53% 1171.18 Delayed Quote.12.08%
ANXIAN YUAN CHINA HOLDINGS LTD -13.04% 0.2 End-of-day quote.-37.50%
APPLE 1.90% 206.49 Delayed Quote.30.91%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -1.68% 5.26 End-of-day quote.-1.87%
MEDIATEK INC. End-of-day quote.
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.85% 165.45 Delayed Quote.23.93%
QUALCOMM -0.83% 72.91 Delayed Quote.28.11%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aRussia's Rostec confirms unit filed lawsuit to cancel Boeing 737 MAX order
RE
01:56aTrade talks between Europe, U.S. will be difficult - Germany's Altmaier
RE
01:44aGlobalFoundries seeks to ban U.S. import of TSMC clients' products
RE
01:17aYen rises as traders temper optimism over U.S.-China trade deal
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:47aMost gain on trade truce hopes; Philippines drops
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/26Philippines central bank says another 25 bps rate cut coming by end-2019
RE
08/26Japan closely watching yen moves 'with urgency' - Finance Minister Aso
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
2BMW AG : Ferdinand Piech, architect of VW's global expansion, dies aged 82 - Bild
3Oklahoma judge finds J&J liable in first trial over opioids
4ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Canadian regulator summons RBC, TD Bank over malpractice charges
5Oil rises as U.S.-China trade comments calm markets
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group