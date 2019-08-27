Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GlobalFoundries sues TSMC, wants U.S. import ban on some products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 06:18am EDT
A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries sued larger rival and Apple supplier TSMC for patent infringement, seeking to stop imports into the United States and Germany of products made with the allegedly infringed technologies.

In lawsuits filed on Monday in the United States and Germany, GlobalFoundries also sought unspecified "significant" damages from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) based on the Taiwanese firm's unlawful use of its technology in its "tens of billions of dollars of sales".

The complaints alleged that chip manufacturing technologies used by TSMC infringed GlobalFoundries' 16 patents, and sought to prevent imports of customers' products containing chips produced with the infringing technologies, the Santa Clara, California-based firm said in a statement.

It did not elaborate on products affected by the alleged infringement, but listed Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Alphabet Inc Google, Nvidia Corp, Lenovo Group and Taiwan' MediaTek Inc among TSMC's customers affected by the complaints.

TSMC called the allegations "baseless".

"We are disappointed to see a foundry peer resort to meritless lawsuits instead of competing in the marketplace with technology," it said in a statement.

It added that it would "fight vigorously, using any and all

options" to protect its proprietary technologies.

Nvidia declined to comment. TSMC's other clients were not immediately available for comment.

In a move to highlight its investment in the United States amid an intensifying U.S. trade war with China over Beijing's alleged unfair practices involving technology transfers and intellectual property, GlobalFoundries also said the lawsuits are aimed at protecting its U.S. investment.

"While semiconductor manufacturing has continued to shift to Asia, GlobalFoundries has bucked the trend by investing heavily in the American and European semiconductor industries," GlobalFoundries, which is owned by Abu Dhabi's state investment vehicle, said.

"This action is critical ... to safeguard the American and European manufacturing base."

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Josh Horwitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.53% 1171.18 Delayed Quote.12.08%
ANXIAN YUAN CHINA HOLDINGS LTD -13.04% 0.2 End-of-day quote.-37.50%
APPLE 1.90% 206.49 Delayed Quote.30.91%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -2.06% 5.24 End-of-day quote.-2.24%
MEDIATEK INC. End-of-day quote.
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.85% 165.45 Delayed Quote.23.93%
QUALCOMM -0.83% 72.91 Delayed Quote.28.11%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48aChemicals, plastic makers to focus on curbing Southeast Asia plastic waste
RE
06:47aNorway wealth fund should move more investments to North America, central bank says
RE
06:45aTrump-Backed U.S.-British Free-Trade Deal Faces Hurdles
DJ
06:44aChina considers relaxing auto purchase curbs to boost consumption
RE
06:40aHarsh weather to cut French wine output by 12% this year
RE
06:36aIndonesia central bank's policy easing to go beyond two rate cuts - senior deputy governor
RE
06:32aTight supply pushes Singapore 380-cst fuel oil cash premium to record
RE
06:29aYen rises as investors flock to safe-haven assets
RE
06:23aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines slumps to three-month lows on property stocks
RE
06:18aGlobalFoundries sues TSMC, wants U.S. import ban on some products
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
3CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
4POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share
5ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group