GlobalLogic Appoints Veteran CEO Björn Ivroth as Board Advisor

03/26/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Experienced Operating Executive to Help Accelerate Company’s European Growth Plans

GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in digital product engineering, today announced that, effective immediately, Björn Ivroth joins the company as an advisor to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ivroth recently served as the CEO of EVRY, a leading Nordic IT services and software provider. In this role, he will work alongside the Board, the CEO, and fellow accomplished leaders contributing to the development and execution of growth strategies driving GlobalLogic’s European business.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Björn’s caliber as part of our advisory team,” said Shashank Samant, CEO, GlobalLogic. “His experience as an operating leader, and deep knowledge of the European market are tremendous assets to GlobalLogic, and we are looking forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to expand our European footprint.”

Mr. Ivroth started his career as a Management Consultant at McKinsey & Company. Other early experiences include leadership roles focused on IT Services at Accenture and IBM. His career then led to him taking the CEO position at CGI Sweden, part of the large multinational IT Services company CGI, where he executed the CGI and Logica merger in Sweden which transformed the business and significantly strengthened CGI’s position in the Swedish market.

Mr. Ivroth was subsequently appointed CEO of EVRY in March 2015. While there, he successfully led the company through a major strategic business transformation, focused on operational improvements, innovation, and creating profitable growth of the business. Under his leadership, EVRY made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in June of 2017. Björn retired from that role at the end of 2018.

“Organizations in every industry are looking to generate greater value, increase customer engagement, and create new revenue streams using software,” said Mr. Ivroth. “I see a strong need for leading companies like GlobalLogic to fulfill that customer demand, and I’m very excited and proud to work with them on this growth journey.”

“This is an exciting time for GlobalLogic, as our customers look to evolve and innovate through digital transformation,” said Dr. Rolf Werner, Head of Europe, GlobalLogic. “I am delighted to see Björn joining our innovative company as a Senior Advisor and look forward to partnering with him as we accelerate growth for GlobalLogic in Europe."

GlobalLogic integrates strategic design with complex engineering on behalf of customers to drive cross-industry innovation. Over the past decade, the company has strengthened its presence in European countries, growing its business and regional service capabilities in tandem. Adding senior executives to its management and advisory teams will further accelerate the company’s growth ambitions in Europe and beyond.

Useful Links:

GlobalLogic: http://www.globallogic.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/globallogic/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalLogic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GlobalLogic

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic is a leader in digital product engineering. We help our clients design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating strategic design, complex engineering, and vertical industry expertise — we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the communications, automotive, healthcare, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries. www.globallogic.com

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
