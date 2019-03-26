GlobalLogic Appoints Veteran CEO Björn Ivroth as Board Advisor

GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in digital product engineering, today
announced that, effective immediately, Björn Ivroth joins the company as
an advisor to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ivroth recently served as the
CEO of EVRY, a leading Nordic IT services and software provider. In this
role, he will work alongside the Board, the CEO, and fellow accomplished
leaders contributing to the development and execution of growth
strategies driving GlobalLogic’s European business.
“We are thrilled to have someone of Björn’s caliber as part of our
advisory team,” said Shashank Samant, CEO, GlobalLogic. “His experience
as an operating leader, and deep knowledge of the European market are
tremendous assets to GlobalLogic, and we are looking forward to
leveraging his expertise as we continue to expand our European
footprint.”
Mr. Ivroth started his career as a Management Consultant at McKinsey &
Company. Other early experiences include leadership roles focused on IT
Services at Accenture and IBM. His career then led to him taking the CEO
position at CGI Sweden, part of the large multinational IT Services
company CGI, where he executed the CGI and Logica merger in Sweden which
transformed the business and significantly strengthened CGI’s position
in the Swedish market.
Mr. Ivroth was subsequently appointed CEO of EVRY in March 2015. While
there, he successfully led the company through a major strategic
business transformation, focused on operational improvements,
innovation, and creating profitable growth of the business. Under his
leadership, EVRY made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in June of 2017.
Björn retired from that role at the end of 2018.
“Organizations in every industry are looking to generate greater value,
increase customer engagement, and create new revenue streams using
software,” said Mr. Ivroth. “I see a strong need for leading companies
like GlobalLogic to fulfill that customer demand, and I’m very excited
and proud to work with them on this growth journey.”
“This is an exciting time for GlobalLogic, as our customers look to
evolve and innovate through digital transformation,” said Dr. Rolf
Werner, Head of Europe, GlobalLogic. “I am delighted to see Björn
joining our innovative company as a Senior Advisor and look forward to
partnering with him as we accelerate growth for GlobalLogic in Europe."
GlobalLogic integrates strategic design with complex engineering on
behalf of customers to drive cross-industry innovation. Over the past
decade, the company has strengthened its presence in European countries,
growing its business and regional service capabilities in tandem. Adding
senior executives to its management and advisory teams will further
accelerate the company’s growth ambitions in Europe and beyond.
