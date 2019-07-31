Log in
GlobalPlatform : Technical Workshop Comes to Shenzhen

07/31/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Free sessions on connected device and application security will provide technical, market and business context on securing our connected world

GlobalPlatform, the standard for secure digital services and devices, will host free-to-attend technical workshops in Shenzhen, China on 24th and 25th September. Both workshops will focus on device security and the deployment and use of secure devices.

The agendas on both days are identical and will investigate key GlobalPlatform technologies and provide participants with opportunities to interact with subject matter experts. Presentations will explore Root of Trust and secure component technologies – including Secure Element (SE) and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) – functional and security certification, privacy, authentication, attestation and much more.

“Everyday devices are taking on increasingly significant roles in our personal and professional lives.” comments Kevin Gillick, Executive Director of GlobalPlatform. “With sensitive data being accessed and managed in these devices, there are a range of security considerations that must be addressed. We as an industry must collaborate to provide security architecture that supports the delivery of digital services in both industrial and consumer use cases. To that end, we look forward to welcoming delegates to share insights on the latest specifications and frameworks.

“Shenzhen has been carefully chosen as the location for the technical workshops.” continues Kevin. “Due to the high number of device manufacturers headquartered in the area, it was a clear choice to bring the workshops to the heart of China’s IoT device manufacturing industry.”

The GlobalPlatform Technical Workshop is open to members and non-members and will be particularly useful for program / project managers, security experts, product suppliers, technical consultants and systems integrators. In addition, real-time translation services are available for attendees.

Seating is limited so, to avoid disappointment, reserve your place now.

The GlobalPlatform workshop is also taking place in Seoul on 27th August and Tokyo on 29th September. For further information please visit the GlobalPlatform website.

-ENDS-

Keep up to date with the latest news from GlobalPlatform:

 


© Business Wire 2019
