GlobalTranz Executive to Share Industry Insights & Supply Chain Expertise

02/24/2020 | 10:06am EST

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers today announced that Maggie Turner, National Account Executive, will share her expertise at the American Production and Inventory Control Society’s (APICS) Panel on February 25 at Northeastern University.

Turner will be speaking on the panel, “Women in Operations Management,” which will address the day-to-day challenges inherent to Operations/Supply Chain Management as well as how women can break the “glass ceiling.” Turner has delivered world-class customer service for organizations ranging from small start-ups to mid-sized and Fortune 100 companies. Her award-winning work has been recognized across industries. She is an active member of the Association for Supply Chain Management and is an APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP).

Fellow panelists include Angie Berlanga, a Senior Search Manager at Advanced Resources, and Susana Dittmar, Senior Distribution Analyst with Shure Inc. The panel will be moderated by Dawn Duvall, Vice President of Supply Chain and Sales Operations for Ameda, Inc.

“Turner has a passion for inspiring her team to deliver outstanding customer service, and her insights will be valuable for anyone in the supply chain operations management field,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “Industry events like these are an important way to advance supply chain dialogue, and Maggie is an expert on how empowering employees drives tangible benefits to companies and their customers.”

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019, GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz
GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nick Fryer
Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing
224-515-7383
nicholas.fryer@globaltranz.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
