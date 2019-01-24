GlobalWaterWorks : Salutes #RunningDry Movement and Invites Use of NRWA Savings Engine to Save Water, Save Energy and Save Money

GlobalWaterWorks,
an organization committed to advancing the adoption of smart water
technology solutions, salutes Mina Guli, water advocate and ultra
runner, for her commitment to running 100 Marathons in 100 Days for one
reason – to shine a light on the global water crisis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005727/en/
"In less than six minutes, the National Rural Water Association (NRWA) Savings Engine helps you better understand your personal water use and your opportunities to save water and the energy in water,” says Matt Holmes, Deputy CEO of NRWA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mina completed 62 marathons in 62 days before a stress fracture took her
off the track, but not off purpose. The global running and water
communities have rallied around Mina and have their sights set on 100
marathons in one day, this Sunday, Jan. 27, to raise awareness about the
global water crisis.
“We encourage you to run if you can do so on Jan. 27, but you don’t have
to be a runner to show your support,” says Mary Conley Eggert, Chief
Innovation Officer of GlobalWaterWorks and one of the #100WaterHeroes
recognized by Mina Guli. “Runners and fans alike can help fulfill Mina’s
vision of making water-saving famous by tapping the new National
Rural Water Association (NRWA) Savings Engine.”
Discover Your Personal Water Use and Savings Opportunities
“In less than six minutes, the NRWA Savings Engine helps you better
understand your personal water use and your opportunities to save water
and the energy in water,” says Matt Holmes, Deputy CEO of the NRWA,
whose organization introduced the NRWA Savings Engine in November of
2018 to educate customers on water use beyond the meter. “You can think
of it as your starting line for smarter water management.”
Most of us take it for granted that water, clean water, will continue
flowing from our tap. Did you know that in the U.S. your water utility
delivers, on average, 300 gallons per household per day, or an average
of 88 gallons per person1. This isn’t true around the globe
as droughts like Cape Town experienced are requiring cities to place
limits on water use. Here in the states, we continue to have a crisis of
clean water in Flint, while hurricanes and wild fires strain our clean
water supply from coast to coast.
#RunningDry Marathon/Challenge from now to January 27
Three Steps to Show Your Support
STEP 1: Take six minutes to go through the savings
engine app to see where you use water and energy and to get your
personal dashboard of savings tips.
STEP 2: Identify one way you will commit to save, and post on social
media using the #RunningDry hash tag.
STEP 3: Tell six other people about Mina’s challenge and the opportunity
to find their savings through the savings engine. Then, invite them to
tell six others to take the challenge today!
“We’re not #RunningDry if I can help it,” said Bridget from Green Bay, a
user of the Savings Engine App. “People here on Lake Michigan shores
don’t think water saving matters, but our decision to reduce our shower
time to five minutes saves 5,070 gallons of water and an estimated 654
kWh!”
Make your commitment today to #RunningDry
because #EveryDropCounts
Spread the word | Know your water | Save water, save energy, save
money!
About GlobalWaterWorks
GlobalWaterWorks is committed to advancing solutions designed to ensure
that water will be available for future generations. GlobalWaterWorks
partners with industry organizations to support the integration of smart
technologies, such as Save Water Save Money out of the UK, and
SmartCover Systems, based in Escondido, CA. GlobalWaterWorks is an
active member of the Alliance for Water Efficiency, www.a4we.org;
American Water Works Association, www.awwa.org,
the Smart Water Networks Forum, www.swan-forum.com;
the Water Council, www.thewatercouncil.com;
the Water Environment Foundation, www.wef.org;
and the Water Pro Community, www.waterprocommunity.org.
The firm’s vision: global water works for the planet, people and profit. globalwaterworks.org
ABOUT #RunningDry
@MinaGuli and #RunningDry are proudly supported by Colgate and Reebok,
as well as the UNESCO World Water Assessment Programme. Other supporting
organizations include the Global Water Partnership and the UN
Development Programme.
To find out more about the #RunningDry
campaign and to log your kilometres, litres or gallons, visit Mina’s
social media pages.
Website www.minaguli.com
Facebook Mina
Guli
Twitter @MinaGuli
Instagram @minaguli
1 EPA: How
We Use Water, while people in water scarce parts of the globe 12
gallons/person/day, see: World Health Organization, “Per
Capita Water Need.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005727/en/