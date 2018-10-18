GlobalWebIndex : Launches New Platform to Reinvent Mobile-First Survey Data

London-headquartered market research company, GlobalWebIndex,
today announces the official launch of its new survey technology,
Pollpass, enabling brands and agencies to generate bespoke data sets and
insights in real-time from any demographic, in any location.
Reaching younger internet users and those who aren’t naturally inclined
to participate in surveys represents a growing challenge for market
research operators. Attesting to this, a survey of 3,938 consumers in
the US and UK conducted through Pollpass found consumers prefer to take
surveys on their mobile devices and 60% want the flexibility to
participate ‘whenever they have spare time’.
Pollpass breaks the mold of how market research surveys are conducted by
using a chatbot-led, rewards-based messenger format to communicate with
respondents in the ways they are most accustomed to.
“To engage these crucial, mobile-first demographics, this new way of
collecting survey data is designed around the most common online habits
and behaviors,” explains Jason
Mander, Chief Research Officer at GlobalWebIndex. “It’s about
enabling a more proactive approach to market research and making these
engagements feel entirely organic by mirroring the conversational style
audiences are used to.”
Re-imagining market research for the user
The platform reassesses some integral market research processes to align
them with today’s online users. Among the top barriers for survey takers
is having to answer the initial survey questions before being told they
don’t qualify for the study (61%). More than half (54%) also stated the
ability to pause a survey halfway through and return to it at a later
point was important to them.
Pollpass streamlines and speeds up the process by constantly learning
from the information offered up by each respondent, so it only engages
relevant segments. Moreover, it allows survey takers to jump in and out
of the survey they’re taking, just as they do when they’re chatting to
friends, creating a more flexible and user-friendly experience.
This formula has helped the solution generate a bank of 20 million
answers to date from its highly engaged panel of over 50 thousand active
users.
Edward Bass at brand and entertainment audience intelligence
consultancy, EntSight adds, “We operate in an environment where the pace
of change is only accelerating. Pollpass offers us specific insight with
unrivaled immediacy. To us, it’s a tried and tested platform and one we
have big plans for in the future.”
Engaged and captivated users
Alongside brand influence, the research acknowledges some 72% of survey
takers interested in more personalized rewards. Where such schemes all
too often form the sole motivator for audiences to take surveys,
Pollpass looks to make research rewarding beyond the incentives.
For as many as 86% of consumers today, the chance to influence brands
and share their views is a key motivator to take part in market
research. For nearly three quarters of respondents (74%), this is
primarily to give feedback on new products being launched.
In particular, Pollpass finds US and UK participants want to share their
views with fast moving consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands such as
snacks and soft drinks. As the Cyber Week sales bonanza encroaches, 51%
of respondents express interest in influencing technology brands.
By taking into consideration the respondent’s product and company
interests expressed through surveys to date, Pollpass makes its panel a
part of the development of brands and items they love. The result is a
highly motivated, diverse and relevant panel ready and willing to
respond.
Editors notes:
Respondents were 3,938 US and UK Pollpass subscribers who completed the
questionnaire in September 2018.
About GlobalWebIndex:
GlobalWebIndex
is a market research company that provides audience profiling data
across 44 countries to the world’s largest brands, marketing agencies
and media organizations.
The company maintains a global panel of more than 22 million connected
consumers, which it leverages to create 25,000 data points on the
behaviours and perceptions of internet users around the world. Clients
including Twitter, Google, Spotify, WPP, IPG and Omnicom Group can
gather in-depth insights into audience behaviours, perceptions and
interests through a combination of survey and analytics data using the
GlobalWebIndex platform.
