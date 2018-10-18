GlobalWebIndex : Launches New Platform to Reinvent Mobile-First Survey Data

London-headquartered market research company, GlobalWebIndex, today announces the official launch of its new survey technology, Pollpass, enabling brands and agencies to generate bespoke data sets and insights in real-time from any demographic, in any location.

Reaching younger internet users and those who aren’t naturally inclined to participate in surveys represents a growing challenge for market research operators. Attesting to this, a survey of 3,938 consumers in the US and UK conducted through Pollpass found consumers prefer to take surveys on their mobile devices and 60% want the flexibility to participate ‘whenever they have spare time’.

Pollpass breaks the mold of how market research surveys are conducted by using a chatbot-led, rewards-based messenger format to communicate with respondents in the ways they are most accustomed to.

“To engage these crucial, mobile-first demographics, this new way of collecting survey data is designed around the most common online habits and behaviors,” explains Jason Mander, Chief Research Officer at GlobalWebIndex. “It’s about enabling a more proactive approach to market research and making these engagements feel entirely organic by mirroring the conversational style audiences are used to.”

Re-imagining market research for the user

The platform reassesses some integral market research processes to align them with today’s online users. Among the top barriers for survey takers is having to answer the initial survey questions before being told they don’t qualify for the study (61%). More than half (54%) also stated the ability to pause a survey halfway through and return to it at a later point was important to them.

Pollpass streamlines and speeds up the process by constantly learning from the information offered up by each respondent, so it only engages relevant segments. Moreover, it allows survey takers to jump in and out of the survey they’re taking, just as they do when they’re chatting to friends, creating a more flexible and user-friendly experience.

This formula has helped the solution generate a bank of 20 million answers to date from its highly engaged panel of over 50 thousand active users.

Edward Bass at brand and entertainment audience intelligence consultancy, EntSight adds, “We operate in an environment where the pace of change is only accelerating. Pollpass offers us specific insight with unrivaled immediacy. To us, it’s a tried and tested platform and one we have big plans for in the future.”

Engaged and captivated users

Alongside brand influence, the research acknowledges some 72% of survey takers interested in more personalized rewards. Where such schemes all too often form the sole motivator for audiences to take surveys, Pollpass looks to make research rewarding beyond the incentives.

For as many as 86% of consumers today, the chance to influence brands and share their views is a key motivator to take part in market research. For nearly three quarters of respondents (74%), this is primarily to give feedback on new products being launched.

In particular, Pollpass finds US and UK participants want to share their views with fast moving consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands such as snacks and soft drinks. As the Cyber Week sales bonanza encroaches, 51% of respondents express interest in influencing technology brands.

By taking into consideration the respondent’s product and company interests expressed through surveys to date, Pollpass makes its panel a part of the development of brands and items they love. The result is a highly motivated, diverse and relevant panel ready and willing to respond.

Respondents were 3,938 US and UK Pollpass subscribers who completed the questionnaire in September 2018.

