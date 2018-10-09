Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Globalegrow : invited to share e-commerce insights on Lengow Day in Paris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 02:34pm CEST

PARIS, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27th Sept, Globalegrow attended the 6th annual event Lengow Day in Paris, the no.1 European conference dedicated to e-commerce. Occupying a new space, the event brought networking opportunities, future trends in e-commerce and workshops offering advice and best practices. Globalegrow was invited, along with internet giants like Facebook and Google, to share insights into consumer behavior and Chinese e-commerce environment observations with 400 international retailers, specialist and key opinion leaders.

Lengow Day was held in Paris on 27th Sept

Get to know your future customers

Themed as "Get to know your future customers", the host held a retail panel with guests from Public Desire, HAWKERS, RENAULT and Globalegrow. Andy Liang, as the representative of Globalegrow, shared his understanding about changes of purchase behavior, particularly in China.

Andy Liang (first on the left), Director of Global Business Development in Globalegrow

When e-commerce first started, consumers got an item in mind and then purchased it. Nowadays in China, consumers have a lot of purchase suggestions which are deeply integrated into their lives. Meanwhile, KOLs (Key Opinion Leader) are becoming a powerful e-commerce driver and is reshaping the entire Chinese social media environment. During the big shopping festival 11.11 Singles' Day, consumers watch live-streams from their favorite KOL, and they try to snatch coupons by crazily tapping on their phones. "In China, e-commerce is becoming a lifestyle. It becomes a game," Andy said.

"The Chinese consumers are very concerned about how their product got from another country to theirs. You need to tell the brand history, what qualification the founder has, what are the ingredients and the purpose behind, test results and rewards the brand has won. You need to paint the picture of credibility for the brand. Every piece of information you provide leads to a better conversion rate."

Local adaptation domestically and globally

After the official conference, Cifnews had an exclusive interview with Globalegrow about its market strategy in China and overseas countries.

In its import division, Globalegrow sources brands around the world and the range of products varies from cosmetics and skin care to mother and babies. "Our strategy is to obtain quality brands with unique selling points and a solid supply chain, which is very important to supply the Chinese population, giving them the niche that the Chinese are after," said Andy.

Regarding the export business, Globalegrow, likewise, is very much aware of the importance in local adaptation. "For example, in Turkey, we have local warehousing, local staff, customer service, and even a repair center," Andy. To better serve customers worldwide, local adaptation is becoming a crucial strategy inside Globalegrow.

About Globalegrow

Founded in 2007, Globalegrow is an international e-commerce powerhouse dedicated to reshaping a new retail-ecosystem that closes the gap between global trade and benefits consumers worldwide. After merging with Shanxi Baiyuan Trousers Co., Ltd (aka Global Top, SZ002640) in 2014, Globalegrow is listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange and marks the first cross-border e-commerce A-share stock in China. Now Globalegrow owns global fast fashion brand ZAFUL, e-commerce platform GearBest and others.

Website: www.globalegrow.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globalegrow-invited-to-share-e-commerce-insights-on-lengow-day-in-paris-300727708.html

SOURCE Globalegrow


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:29pPREMIER LEAGUE STOCK EXCHANGE : Arsenal make big move as Liverpool fail to close gap on Man City
AQ
03:29pTWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:29pMajor Effort to Increase Trust in News Achieves Widespread Adoption
BU
03:28pMATTEL : Barbie Pushes Global Initiative To Champion Girls' Limitless Potential With "Dream Gap Project"
PU
03:28pSAVILLS : 7 Park Row, Leeds bags FPP as tenant following extensive…
PU
03:28pSANDSTORM GOLD : Royalties Provides Asset Updates
PU
03:28pMTN : Nigeria’s central bank governor to negotiate MTN $8bn dispute
AQ
03:28pVUNANI : and AYO announce fintech tie-up
AQ
03:28pFIRST MERCHANT BANK : rebrands to First Capital Bank
AQ
03:28pCLOUD UNFILTERED, EPISODE 57 : Navigating the Waves of Innovation, with Lew Tucker
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.