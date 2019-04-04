Globality :.com Wins Highest Honor at American Advertising Awards (Silicon Valley) Staying True to Its Mission Statement

Digital agency WebEnertia joins Globality provider network after
successful collaboration
In a rewarding and collaborative partnership, Globality
and Silicon Valley-based digital agency WebEnertia announced today
that they have clinched three Advertising Awards (ADDYs) at
the 2019 American Advertising Federation-Silicon Valley ADDY Awards for
its recently redesigned website.
Not only a recognition of the creative and collaborative work that is
made possible with the Globality Platform, the awards are also a huge
nod towards Globality’s mission to create opportunities in which small
and medium-sized service providers can compete, thrive and win on a
merit-based system.
“WebEnertia competes in both a region and sector that produces a lot of
quality web and digital content every year, so to take home a Gold
ADDY and Best of Show Statue for digital experience is an outstanding
and significant achievement,” added Danny Halvorson, creative director
at WebEnertia.
Leveraging its AI-powered Smart Sourcing technology,
Globality disrupts the way businesses buy and sell
services — replacing the analog RFP (Request for Proposal) process and
connects global enterprises to the best service providers at the right
price for every project.
“Our goal in redesigning the website was to bring to life the innovation
that Globality embodies, and I am ecstatic that we were able to showcase
that through creative means. The awards are testament to the quality
that can be expected from small service providers, the value that
Globality’s Platform offers, and the value of effective collaborative
work,” explained Globality Chief Marketing Officer Erez Yereslove.
The updated Globality.com showcases
Globality’s core product offerings and brand story in an intuitive and
engaging manner. The project won Globality.com three
awards in the User Experience category, including the highest honor,
the Best of Show ADDY.
About Globality
Co-founded by Joel
Hyatt and Lior Delgo, Globality is a Menlo Park-headquartered tech
company revolutionizing how sourcing and collaboration with service
providers works. The Globality Platform utilizes AI-powered Smart
Sourcing technology that supports companies in creating project
briefs and extracting and analyzing data to match them with the right
service providers for every project. Most recently, Globality raised
$100 million from the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total
investment it has raised since its founding over four years ago to $172
million. For more information, visit Globality’s website.
About WebEnertia
WebEnertia is a full-service Silicon
Valley digital agency with offices in San Jose and San Francisco. With
over 20 years’ experience in delivering award-winning results for its
clients, WebEnertia specializes in building strategic digital brand and
web experiences for B2B technology companies. Clients include Cisco
Systems, Intel, McAfee, and Riverbed. www.webenertia.com.
About the American Advertising Federation-Silicon Valley ADDY Awards
Held
annually, this award phase is the first of a three-tier, national
competition with entrants vying to compete at the national stage of the
American Advertising Awards.
