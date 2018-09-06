Globe Capital Limited - New Subsidiary and Change of Adviser

Globe Capital Ltd
(“Globe Capital or the “Company)
6 September 2018
New subsidiary and Change of Corporate Adviser
Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce the setup of a new office in Business Bay, Dubai. The company has also set up a new subsidiary; Vogel Marketing Services FZE in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. The company will promote companies from the UK and EU within the gulf region.
David Barnett will be the sole director of Vogel.
Globe is also pleased to announce the appointment of First Sentinel Corporate Finance as the Company’s new Corporate Advisor.
The Directors of the company accept responsibility for this announcement.
David Barnett
Chairman
Globe Capital Ltd
Tel +1-855-280-6793
E-mail: admin@globecapitalltd.com
NEX Corporate Adviser:
Brian Stockbridge
First Sentinel Corporate Finance
Suite 12A
55 Park Lane
Mayfair, London
W1K 1NA
Tel +44 (0) 207 183 7405
E-mail: Brian@first-sentinel.com