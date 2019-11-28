Globe Metals & Mining : Foreign investors maintain a large share of Danish mortgage bonds

In 2019, foreign investors bought many Danish 30-year mortgage bonds with a coupon rate of up to 1.5 per cent. They now own bonds with a low coupon rate for kr. 197 billion, corresponding to 41 per cent. The purchases should be seen in the light of the fall in market interest rates during the period and the refinancing boom which contributed to prepayment of many of the foreign investors' existing bonds with higher coupon rates. Foreign ownership of all 30-year mortgage bonds is largely unchanged at approximately 37 per cent.

