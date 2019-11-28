Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Globe Metals & Mining : Foreign investors maintain a large share of Danish mortgage bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 02:48am EST
In 2019, foreign investors bought many Danish 30-year mortgage bonds with a coupon rate of up to 1.5 per cent. They now own bonds with a low coupon rate for kr. 197 billion, corresponding to 41 per cent. The purchases should be seen in the light of the fall in market interest rates during the period and the refinancing boom which contributed to prepayment of many of the foreign investors' existing bonds with higher coupon rates. Foreign ownership of all 30-year mortgage bonds is largely unchanged at approximately 37 per cent.

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 07:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21aCOMPARE THE BEST GAMING CHAIR BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top DXRacer, RESPAWN & GTRacing Gaming Chair Sales Reviewed by The Consumer Post
BU
03:21aLAPTOP BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : All The Best Gaming, 2-in-1 & Touch Screen Laptop Deals Rounded Up by Saver Trends
BU
03:21aLIST OF 55-INCH TV BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top TV Deals from Amazon & Walmart Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
03:18aENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES : Form 8-k
PU
03:18aSENSYS GATSO PUBL : Interim Report July - September 2019
PU
03:18aACTIVE ENERGY : First CoalSwitch Licence Agreement Awarded
PU
03:16aOil falls for a second day amid rising U.S. inventories, output
RE
03:15aMultiVAC CTO Shawn Ying - The All-dimensional Sharding Plan of MultiVAC is the Ultimate Multi-Core World Computer People Need
PR
03:13aGO AHEAD : sees lower annual financial performance from regional buses
RE
03:13aDUKE ENERGY : Form 4
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
4LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
5BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC : BLUE PRISM : BEST OF THE BROKERS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group