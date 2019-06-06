Globex Announces Formal Launch of White-label Know Your Customer "KYC" Blockchain Software Solution to Streamline Investor Onboarding and Identity Verification Process for Digital Securities Issuers

KYCware smartphone app removes friction and brings compliance to forefront



New York, NY, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GlobexUS Holdings, Corp (Globex), a SaaS business specializing in the development of proprietary blockchain software solutions that address the full life cycle of a digital securities offering (DSO), today announced the formal launch of KYCware, an advanced KYC software solution built on the Ethereum blockchain to help digital securities issuers streamline the onboarding and identity verification process for investors globally. KYCware features advanced KYC/CIP technology, anti-money laundering (AML) screening, and compliance solutions.

KYCware offers issuers a white-label onboarding app branded and customized to the company’s specific digital securities needs and participating investor jurisdictions. Investors download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and are taken through advanced ID, document, and identity verification technology including anti-gaming features, a Machine Readable Zone ‘MRZ’ scanner and liveness detection. The forms auto-adjust depending on an investor’s jurisdiction and regulatory requirements to maintain a comprehensive, user-friendly investment process. Issuers then manage and review submissions through the KYCware hosted web portal.

KYCware is the first investor onboarding app with an integrated US Broker-Dealer Subscription Booklet, W-8Ben submission and SEC Reg D 506(c) Investor Accreditation which works to dramatically shorten the investment process. Because KYCware is connected to the blockchain, all KYC submissions are logged with a permanent immutable hash on the Ethereum blockchain, which allows for independent verifications and adds to investor protection.

Additional features:

Complete customer identification program (CIP) in accordance with the US Patriot Act Section 326

Offline records of KYC submissions are secure & in accordance with SEC Rule 17a-4(f)

All KYC submission data is stored in-memory in an auto expiring cache, never outsourced to third-parties

Proprietary anti-gaming video interview with randomized questionnaire

Anti-money laundering screening against Globex’s proprietary database

Timestamped records on blockchain with digital signature anti-tamper guarantee

Transfer agent DRS platform

“I think one of our biggest differentiators when it comes to KYCware is our methodology and level of security when it comes to the protection of users’ sensitive information,” explains Globex CEO Brian Collins. “What we believe is that in the eyes of the regulators, the issuer is ultimately responsible for making sure that all investors are properly KYC’d and AML’d, not a third-party who could further outsource the data to be verified. This is why we’ve built our technology to equip issuers and regulated entities involved with the tools needed to properly manage investors’ sensitive information.”

“Adding blockchain technology to a securities offering adds additional layers of complexity to the investment process that people may not be accustomed to,” says Globex Chief Compliance Officer Mike Boswell. “By placing all the necessary steps and forms directly in the KYCware app, for example the ability to generate an Ethereum wallet in the app, it puts familiarity, trust, and enhanced user experience back into an otherwise unfamiliar, slow process.”

“Blockchain technology is predicted to modernize the way securities are issued, traded, and managed,” says Globex President Mark Elenowitz. “We believe that the process to invest in these digital securities needed to follow suit. Globex’s KYCware platform implements Wall Street standards into blockchain technology to make the process from onboarding to secondary trading as frictionless and quick as possible.”

To see how Globex’s KYCware solution can seamlessly integrate into your company or offering, please reach the team at horizon@kycware.com. For more information, please view the KYCware features page here, or visit https://kycware.com/.

About Globex:

Globex offers a suite of integrated blockchain software applications for the compliant issuance and secondary trading of digital securities. Truly a compliance-first business, our solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of exchanges and securities offerings in the US and globally.

Current SaaS product solutions include tokenization and allocation through Tokenetics (tokenetics.com); a white-label smartphone app to onboard and verify investors through KYCware (kycware.com); anti-money laundering screening against a database of global sanctions, watchlists, & PEPs through AMLcop (amlcop.com); and Transfer Agent custody tools through (custodyware.com). All software applications can be utilized independently or integrate with one another. Learn more at https://horizon-globex.com/.



Press Contact: Vanessa Malone Vanessa@Horizon-Globex.com (805) 637-1963