Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Globex Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 08:31am EST

New York, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GlobexUS Holdings Corp., parent of Horizon Globex US, LLC, is pleased to announce the appointment of tech industry veteran Mitch Edwards as its Chief Strategy Officer.  Globex is a leading blockchain-based securities technology, compliance and trading company that has developed proprietary blockchain software for use in U.S. and international capital markets.  Its innovative products automate the issuance of smart securities (aka “security tokens”), compliance with complex regulatory and custody requirements, and trading and liquidity on a blockchain securities exchange. 

As the tokenization of assets increases in frequency and amount on a global scale, Globex is positioned to become the leading suite of software with appropriate regulatory licenses for compliant issuance, custody and trading of smart securities.  The Company’s product suite includes:

·         Tokenetics (www.tokenetics.com), a Software-as-a-Service Ethereum ERC-20 digital securities offering “DSO” platform for U.S. and international businesses, fully integrated with KYCware;

·         KYCware (www.kycware.com), a compliance-focused investor on-boarding KYC and AML app for digital securities offerings, custody and secondary trading, fully integrated with CustodyWare;

·         CustodyWare (www.custodyware.com), a U.S. registered Transfer Agent ERC-20 securities custody technology aligned with SEC Regulation D 506(c) holds, affiliate trading as well as a complete dividend/profit-share paying-agent facility.

Mitch will be responsible for supporting and implementing Globex’s overall global growth strategy and will lead various phases of the business including general corporate and business development, blockchain securities compliance, and expansion of the secondary market for digital securities.

“Mitch has extensive experience in both capital markets and building blockchain businesses, with experience across the blockchain digital securities value chain,” said Brian Collins, Globex CEO. “His experience covers investments in blockchain technologies and exchanges from early stage through project development and operations, to sales and marketing and end users, which will be a hugely important asset to our Company as we continue to pursue our strategic priorities.”

Before joining Globex, Mitch held executive positions at several prominent late-stage private and public blockchain and internet companies.  He is currently CFO of Chia Network, Inc., which is developing a novel blockchain-based digital currency that is eco-friendly and “green,” and he was recently CFO of Core Scientific Inc., a leading blockchain infrastructure company.  Prior to Core, he was acting CEO of Overstock.com and made significant investments in blockchain technologies and exchanges.  At Overstock, he oversaw the registered offering of Overstock’s preferred blockchain securities, as well as development of the tZERO digital securities exchange.  Previously, Mitch was CFO & General Counsel for Razer Inc. and Skullcandy Inc., responsible for their IPO's, and was also CFO & General Counsel for BitTorrent, Inc., a dominant distributed computing internet software company with a global presence.

Prior to his service as CEO & CFO of hi-tech and internet companies, Mitch was a partner at Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison in Los Angeles and San Francisco, where he specialized in IPOs, venture capital, M&A and international business transactions.  He started his career at Shearman & Sterling in New York and San Francisco.  Mitch holds a J.D. from Stanford Law School and received a B.A./M.A. in Jurisprudence and International Business Law from Oxford University, where he was a Marshall Scholar.  Mitch also holds a B.A. in economics from Brigham Young University, where he was Valedictorian.  He has also worked at the White House, and in the United States Supreme Court.

About Horizon Globex US, LLC “Globex” – https://horizon-globex.com/

Globex is a blockchain software business specialized in the Regulation D and Regulation S compliant tokenization of assets. Globex offers a complete securities primary issuance solution using Tokenetics.com, investor KYC/AML using KYCware.com, U.S. transfer agent custody using CustodyWare.com and compliant secondary trading on ERC-20 blockchain exchanges.

Inquiries:

Brian Collins

+1 (212) 732 7184

Email horizon@horizon-globex.com

5c3f45a6281b4d000483aeee_1.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:51aPRECISION THERAPEUTICS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:51aZURICH INSURANCE : 2018 Net Profit Rose Despite U.S. Catastrophes -- Update
DJ
08:51aTHE PREISS COMPANY : and a Private Real Estate Fund Advised by Crow Holdings Capital Complete Joint Venture Acquisition of 694-Bed The Luxx
BU
08:50aNORAM VENTURES : Announces daniel f. hachey to the board of directors
AQ
08:50aRMR GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:50aGOLD : Appoints Dr. Marcus Johnston, Ph.D as VP Exploration
AQ
08:50aNUTRIEN : Demonstrates Resilience in a Quarter Impacted by Weather Challenges Expects Higher Earnings Again in 2019
AQ
08:50aLIFESTYLE DELIVERY SYSTEMS INC. : Announces Commencement of Nursery Operations at Core Isogenics Inc
AQ
08:50aHENKEL : Sylvie Nicol to succeed Kathrin Menges as Executive Vice President Human Resources
AQ
08:50aWEEKEND UNLIMITED : Ceo update to shareholders
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Cuts 2020 Targets as 4Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Update
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
3OUTOKUMPU : OUTOKUMPU : Financial Statements Release 2018 – Outokumpu's progress in 2018 overshadowed by..
4BNP PARIBAS : France's SocGen trims targets as market downturn takes toll
5BOURBON : BOURBON: Annual & 4th Quarter 2018 Revenues

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.