Globex Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

New York, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GlobexUS Holdings Corp., parent of Horizon Globex US, LLC, is pleased to announce the appointment of tech industry veteran Mitch Edwards as its Chief Strategy Officer. Globex is a leading blockchain-based securities technology, compliance and trading company that has developed proprietary blockchain software for use in U.S. and international capital markets. Its innovative products automate the issuance of smart securities (aka “security tokens”), compliance with complex regulatory and custody requirements, and trading and liquidity on a blockchain securities exchange.



As the tokenization of assets increases in frequency and amount on a global scale, Globex is positioned to become the leading suite of software with appropriate regulatory licenses for compliant issuance, custody and trading of smart securities. The Company’s product suite includes:

· Tokenetics (www.tokenetics.com), a Software-as-a-Service Ethereum ERC-20 digital securities offering “DSO” platform for U.S. and international businesses, fully integrated with KYCware;

· KYCware (www.kycware.com), a compliance-focused investor on-boarding KYC and AML app for digital securities offerings, custody and secondary trading, fully integrated with CustodyWare;

· CustodyWare (www.custodyware.com), a U.S. registered Transfer Agent ERC-20 securities custody technology aligned with SEC Regulation D 506(c) holds, affiliate trading as well as a complete dividend/profit-share paying-agent facility.

Mitch will be responsible for supporting and implementing Globex’s overall global growth strategy and will lead various phases of the business including general corporate and business development, blockchain securities compliance, and expansion of the secondary market for digital securities.

“Mitch has extensive experience in both capital markets and building blockchain businesses, with experience across the blockchain digital securities value chain,” said Brian Collins, Globex CEO. “His experience covers investments in blockchain technologies and exchanges from early stage through project development and operations, to sales and marketing and end users, which will be a hugely important asset to our Company as we continue to pursue our strategic priorities.”

Before joining Globex, Mitch held executive positions at several prominent late-stage private and public blockchain and internet companies. He is currently CFO of Chia Network, Inc., which is developing a novel blockchain-based digital currency that is eco-friendly and “green,” and he was recently CFO of Core Scientific Inc., a leading blockchain infrastructure company. Prior to Core, he was acting CEO of Overstock.com and made significant investments in blockchain technologies and exchanges. At Overstock, he oversaw the registered offering of Overstock’s preferred blockchain securities, as well as development of the tZERO digital securities exchange. Previously, Mitch was CFO & General Counsel for Razer Inc. and Skullcandy Inc., responsible for their IPO's, and was also CFO & General Counsel for BitTorrent, Inc., a dominant distributed computing internet software company with a global presence.

Prior to his service as CEO & CFO of hi-tech and internet companies, Mitch was a partner at Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison in Los Angeles and San Francisco, where he specialized in IPOs, venture capital, M&A and international business transactions. He started his career at Shearman & Sterling in New York and San Francisco. Mitch holds a J.D. from Stanford Law School and received a B.A./M.A. in Jurisprudence and International Business Law from Oxford University, where he was a Marshall Scholar. Mitch also holds a B.A. in economics from Brigham Young University, where he was Valedictorian. He has also worked at the White House, and in the United States Supreme Court.

About Horizon Globex US, LLC “Globex” – https://horizon-globex.com/

Globex is a blockchain software business specialized in the Regulation D and Regulation S compliant tokenization of assets. Globex offers a complete securities primary issuance solution using Tokenetics.com, investor KYC/AML using KYCware.com, U.S. transfer agent custody using CustodyWare.com and compliant secondary trading on ERC-20 blockchain exchanges.

Inquiries: Brian Collins +1 (212) 732 7184 Email horizon@horizon-globex.com