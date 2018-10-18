Globoforce : Announces Business Executive Kat Cole as Keynote Speaker for WorkHuman 2019 Conference

Globoforce®,
a leading provider of human applications, today announced business
executive, Chief Operating Officer and president of FOCUS Brands North
America, Kat Cole as a keynote speaker for its WorkHuman®
2019 conference, March 18-21, in Nashville, Tenn.
The annual WorkHuman conference, pioneered by Globoforce, is dedicated
to helping educate, energize, and engage business and HR leaders to
build a more human-focused work culture. The event has grown 500 percent
in size since the inaugural event in 2015 and has featured some of the
world’s most influential thought leaders and visionaries, including
former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, #MeToo movement
founder Tarana Burke, international human rights attorney Amal Clooney,
journalist and lawyer Ronan Farrow, actors Salma Hayek Pinault, Ashley
Judd, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rob Lowe, and Michael J. Fox, and
best-selling authors Susan Cain, Arianna Huffington, Shawn Achor, Adam
Grant, Simon Sinek, and Brené Brown.
Cole will share her personal leadership lessons in hustle and heart,
learned over the course of her career, from her beginnings as a
restaurant hostess at 17 in Jacksonville, Fla., to her involvement in
global humanitarian work, to her ascension to president of a
multi-brand, multibillion-dollar brand company. Attendees will hear
about Cole’s journey of becoming a leader at a young age, her experience
assembling and accelerating agile teams, and leading through challenges
of scaling multinational businesses while building workplace cultures
where all employees have a voice.
“Leadership and humanity are at the heart of Kat’s story,” said Derek
Irvine, senior vice president of strategy and consulting services at
Globoforce. “A firm believer in applying her life lessons to achieve
business success, Kat is a truly inspirational leader who regards trust
and respect as the foundations of an organization. As WorkHuman
continues to attract more and more business leaders from some of the
most admired organizations in the world, we are thrilled to invite
leaders like Kat who champion employees’ interests and put humanity
first to propel businesses forward.”
Cole began her career at Hooters at 17 years-old, advancing to vice
president at the age of 26 and serving as a member of the Hooters
executive team that grew the franchise to 400 units in 28 countries.
Cole then spent four years as President of Cinnabon, Inc. growing
franchise units to 1,200 spanning 55 countries and expanding Cinnabon’s
multi-channel retail products to 70, with 70,000 points of distribution.
In 2013, Cinnabon surpassed $1 billion in annual branded product sales
globally through all retail channels. She moved on to grow as the
company grew and is now president and COO over all 7 of its brands.
“Throughout my career, I’ve followed a compass, not a road map, able to
follow a true north while taking unexpected paths and creating
opportunities along the journey” said Cole. “At this stage of life and
leadership, building cultures I’m proud of is an even greater focus and
responsibility’ As I look to WorkHuman, I am excited to share what I
have learned on my professional—and personal—journey with fellow
leaders. I look forward to joining other leaders of the WorkHuman
movement to continue the conversation about the power of a human
workplace, a culture in which employees can thrive and businesses can
succeed.”
With “Hustle and Heart: Lessons from Unexpected Places,” Cole joins
influential business thinker Gary Hamel as a keynote speaker for
WorkHuman 2019. WorkHuman 2019 speakers will share expertise and primary
research on HR topics such as continuous performance development, social
recognition, positive psychology, leadership, pay equity, workplace
harassment, the employee experience, diversity, inclusion, and
belonging, and building a great culture and workplace.
