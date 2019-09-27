Globus Maritime : September 27, 2019 - Globus Maritime Limited Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2019

As of the date of this press release, Globus' subsidiaries own and operate five dry bulk carriers, consisting of four Supramax and one Panamax.

Daily Time charter equivalent rate (TCE) is a measure not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). See a later section of this press release for a reconciliation of Daily TCE to Voyage revenues.

The weighted average number of shares for the six‐month period ended June 30, 2019 was 3,642,256 compared to 3,196,161 shares for the six‐month period ended June 30, 2018. The weighted average number of shares for the three‐ month period ended June 30, 2019 was 4,070,153 compared to 3,202,574 shares for the three‐month period ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA is a measure not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). See a later section of this press release for a reconciliation of EBITDA to total comprehensive loss and net cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities, which are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with the GAAP measures.

Management Commentary

"During the second quarter of the year the market was under severe pressure mainly due to the ongoing concerns in the trade war and the ongoing iron ore supply disruptions. The pressure was increased further by the seasonal weakness in the quarter. Yet, the Company managed by sheer effort to keep operational costs down without sacrificing the efficient operations and high utilization of the fleet.

"As the second quarter was ending the market started rising and reached high and healthy levels in the third quarter where we are currently in. We are elated that charter rates occasionally reached multiyear highs. We expect the market to stay healthy for the remainder of 2019 and strengthen even further as we move closer and into 2020, mainly because of ship supply disruptions caused by the new IMO 2020 regulation. Whilst, as stated above we expect the market to continue improving, we do anticipate volatility as it moves to higher levels. However, at this time, we are delighted to seize the moment and enjoy charter rates double and triple the rates in the previous quarter.

"At present shipping companies are faced with the option to install scrubbers or consume a 'cleaner' grade of oil which contains lower sulfur contents. In our view Scrubber installation for our vessel segment and size is not an option, this machinery is costly to install and operate, and the uncertainties around it are many. The majority of Panamax and Supramax vessels will not be scrubber fitted in the immediate future, the option left, to consume the cleaner grade of fuel will potentially lead to lower fleet speed and by extent higher charter rates due to an increased fleet utilization."

"The Company while committed to a reasonable and disciplined cost structure will continue to strive for high commercial and technical utilization and maintain its focus on shareholder value."

Management Discussion and Analysis of the Results of Operations

Recent Developments

New Convertible Note

On March 13, 2019, the Company signed a securities purchase agreement with a private investor and on March 13, 2019 issued, for gross proceeds of $5 million, a senior convertible note (the "Convertible Note") that is convertible into shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.004 per share. If not converted or redeemed beforehand pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Note, the Convertible Note matures upon the anniversary of its issue. We have used part of the proceeds from the Convertible Note for general corporate purposes and working capital including repayment of debt. The Convertible Note was issued in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act.

Further to the conversion clause included into the Convertible Note, during July and September 2019, a total amount of approximately $428 thousand, principal and accrued interest, was converted to share capital with the conversion price of $2.25 per share and a total number of 190,403 new shares issued in the name of the holder of the Convertible Note. The Convertible Note provides that the "Floor Price" (as defined in the Note), which is currently $2.25, may be reduced to not less than $1.00 by mutual agreement of the Company and the holder of the Note.

The Convertible Note provides for interest to accrue at 10% annually, which interest shall be paid on the first anniversary of the Convertible Note's issuance unless the Convertible Note is converted or redeemed pursuant to its terms beforehand. The interest may be paid in common shares of the Company, if certain conditions described within the Convertible Note are met.

As per the conversion clause included in the Note, the Company has recognized it as a hybrid agreement which includes an embedded derivative. This embedded derivative was separated to the derivative component and the non‐derivative host. The derivative component is shown separately from the non‐derivative host at fair value. The changes in the fair value of the derivative financial instrument are recognized in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss. For the period ended June 30, 2019, the Company recognized a gain on this derivative financial instrument amounting to $1.4 million, which was classified under "Gain on derivative financial instruments" in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss.

Upon any future stock dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or similar transaction, the Floor Price will not be adjusted, and the Floor Price following such transaction will be equal to the Floor Price immediately prior to such transaction.

The terms of the Note provide that the Note may be required at the option of the holder to be redeemed by the Company in cash, in whole or in part, at any time following any consecutive period of ten trading days during each of which the volume‐ weighted average price of the Company's common shares is less than the Floor Price.

Conversion of Debt and Issuance of Shares

On May 2, 2019, Globus announced that, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the revolving credit facility, dated

