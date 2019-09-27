|
Globus Maritime : September 27, 2019 - Globus Maritime Limited Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2019
09/27/2019 | 05:18pm EDT
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED
Globus Maritime Limited Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Six‐Month Period
Ended June 30, 2019
Glyfada, Greece, September 27, 2019, Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the "Company," "we," or "our") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, today reported its unaudited consolidated operating and financial results for the six‐month period ended June 30, 2019.
|
Financial Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(Expressed in thousands of U.S dollars except for daily rates and per share data)
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Total revenues
|
3,399
|
4,194
|
6,942
|
8,132
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
110
|
894
|
485
|
1,282
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
(3,001)
|
(938)
|
(3,473)
|
(2,473)
|
Basic loss per share (2)
|
(0.74)
|
(0.29)
|
(0.95)
|
(0.77)
|
Daily Time charter equivalent rate (TCE) (3)
|
5,985
|
9,353
|
6,358
|
8,689
|
Average operating expenses per vessel per day
|
4,898
|
5,928
|
4,767
|
5,837
|
Average number of vessels
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
5.0
-
Adjusted EBITDA is a measure not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). See a later section of this press release for a reconciliation of EBITDA to total comprehensive loss and net cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities, which are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with the GAAP measures.
-
The weighted average number of shares for the six‐month period ended June 30, 2019 was 3,642,256 compared to 3,196,161 shares for the six‐month period ended June 30, 2018. The weighted average number of shares for the three‐ month period ended June 30, 2019 was 4,070,153 compared to 3,202,574 shares for the three‐month period ended June 30, 2018.
-
Daily Time charter equivalent rate (TCE) is a measure not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). See a later section of this press release for a reconciliation of Daily TCE to Voyage revenues.
Current Fleet Profile
As of the date of this press release, Globus' subsidiaries own and operate five dry bulk carriers, consisting of four Supramax and one Panamax.
|
Vessel
|
Year
|
Yard
|
Type
|
Month/Year
|
DWT
|
Flag
|
Built
|
Delivered
|
|
|
|
|
|
Moon Globe
|
2005
|
Hudong‐Zhonghua
|
Panamax
|
June 2011
|
74,432
|
Marshall Is.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SunGlobe
|
2007
|
Tsuneishi Cebu
|
Supramax
|
Sept 2011
|
58,790
|
Malta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
River Globe
|
2007
|
Yangzhou Dayang
|
Supramax
|
Dec 2007
|
53,627
|
Marshall Is.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sky Globe
|
2009
|
Taizhou Kouan
|
Supramax
|
May 2010
|
56,855
|
Marshall Is.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Star Globe
|
2010
|
Taizhou Kouan
|
Supramax
|
May 2010
|
56,867
|
Marshall Is.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Age: 11.3Years as of June 30, 2019
|
|
|
300,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Fleet Deployment
All our vessels are currently operating on short term time charters ("on spot").
Management Commentary
"During the second quarter of the year the market was under severe pressure mainly due to the ongoing concerns in the trade war and the ongoing iron ore supply disruptions. The pressure was increased further by the seasonal weakness in the quarter. Yet, the Company managed by sheer effort to keep operational costs down without sacrificing the efficient operations and high utilization of the fleet.
"As the second quarter was ending the market started rising and reached high and healthy levels in the third quarter where we are currently in. We are elated that charter rates occasionally reached multiyear highs. We expect the market to stay healthy for the remainder of 2019 and strengthen even further as we move closer and into 2020, mainly because of ship supply disruptions caused by the new IMO 2020 regulation. Whilst, as stated above we expect the market to continue improving, we do anticipate volatility as it moves to higher levels. However, at this time, we are delighted to seize the moment and enjoy charter rates double and triple the rates in the previous quarter.
"At present shipping companies are faced with the option to install scrubbers or consume a 'cleaner' grade of oil which contains lower sulfur contents. In our view Scrubber installation for our vessel segment and size is not an option, this machinery is costly to install and operate, and the uncertainties around it are many. The majority of Panamax and Supramax vessels will not be scrubber fitted in the immediate future, the option left, to consume the cleaner grade of fuel will potentially lead to lower fleet speed and by extent higher charter rates due to an increased fleet utilization."
"The Company while committed to a reasonable and disciplined cost structure will continue to strive for high commercial and technical utilization and maintain its focus on shareholder value."
Management Discussion and Analysis of the Results of Operations
Recent Developments
New Convertible Note
On March 13, 2019, the Company signed a securities purchase agreement with a private investor and on March 13, 2019 issued, for gross proceeds of $5 million, a senior convertible note (the "Convertible Note") that is convertible into shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.004 per share. If not converted or redeemed beforehand pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Note, the Convertible Note matures upon the anniversary of its issue. We have used part of the proceeds from the Convertible Note for general corporate purposes and working capital including repayment of debt. The Convertible Note was issued in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act.
Further to the conversion clause included into the Convertible Note, during July and September 2019, a total amount of approximately $428 thousand, principal and accrued interest, was converted to share capital with the conversion price of $2.25 per share and a total number of 190,403 new shares issued in the name of the holder of the Convertible Note. The Convertible Note provides that the "Floor Price" (as defined in the Note), which is currently $2.25, may be reduced to not less than $1.00 by mutual agreement of the Company and the holder of the Note.
The Convertible Note provides for interest to accrue at 10% annually, which interest shall be paid on the first anniversary of the Convertible Note's issuance unless the Convertible Note is converted or redeemed pursuant to its terms beforehand. The interest may be paid in common shares of the Company, if certain conditions described within the Convertible Note are met.
As per the conversion clause included in the Note, the Company has recognized it as a hybrid agreement which includes an embedded derivative. This embedded derivative was separated to the derivative component and the non‐derivative host. The derivative component is shown separately from the non‐derivative host at fair value. The changes in the fair value of the derivative financial instrument are recognized in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss. For the period ended June 30, 2019, the Company recognized a gain on this derivative financial instrument amounting to $1.4 million, which was classified under "Gain on derivative financial instruments" in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss.
Upon any future stock dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or similar transaction, the Floor Price will not be adjusted, and the Floor Price following such transaction will be equal to the Floor Price immediately prior to such transaction.
The terms of the Note provide that the Note may be required at the option of the holder to be redeemed by the Company in cash, in whole or in part, at any time following any consecutive period of ten trading days during each of which the volume‐ weighted average price of the Company's common shares is less than the Floor Price.
Conversion of Debt and Issuance of Shares
On May 2, 2019, Globus announced that, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the revolving credit facility, dated
2
November 21, 2018, between the Company and Firment Shipping Inc., an entity deemed as an affiliated party through common control, the Company has elected to convert the aggregate outstanding principal balance and accrued interest of $3,170,136 into 1,132,191 shares of common stock of the Company.
Loan Refinancing
In June 2019, Globus through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Devocean Maritime Ltd., Domina Maritime Ltd., Dulac Maritime S.A., Artful Shipholding S.A. and Longevity Maritime Limited, vessel owning companies of m/v River Globe, m/v Sky Globe, m/v Star Globe, m/v Moon Globe and m/v Sun Globe, respectively, entered a new term loan facility for up to $37 million with EnTrust Global's Blue Ocean Fund for the purpose of refinancing the existing indebtedness secured on the ships and for general corporate purposes. Globus subsidiaries, namely Devocean Maritime Ltd., Domina Maritime Ltd., Dulac Maritime S.A., Artful Shipholding S.A. and Longevity Maritime Limited, are identified as the borrowers under the loan facility which is guaranteed by Globus, and which contains a standard security package including mortgages on all of our ships, pledges of bank accounts, charter assignments, shares pledges respecting each borrower, and a general assignment over each ship's earnings, insurances and any requisition compensation in relation to that ship. This loan facility will be referred as EnTrust loan facility. On June 24, 2019, the Company drew down $37 million and fully prepaid the existing loan facilities with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG (formerly known as HSH Nordbank AG) and Macquarie Bank International Limited.
The EnTrust loan facility bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 8.5% (or 10.5% default interest), and is repayable by five consecutive quarterly installments commencing on December 31, 2019 each in the amount of the earnings of the ships after deducing interest on the EnTrust loan facility, operating expenses and reserves for drydocking, then by six consecutive quarterly installments commencing on March 31, 2021 each in the amount of $1,492,622, and by a final installment on June 30, 2022 in the amount of $1,492,622 together with the remaining principal amount as a balloon payment.
The Company must maintain a credit balance of not less than $250,000 for each mortgaged ship. Globus must maintain, on a consolidated basis, at the end of each calendar quarter, liquid funds in an amount, in aggregate, of not less than 5% of the consolidated financial indebtedness of the group. Each borrower must maintain in its earnings account during the cash sweep period an amount equal to the product of (a) the lower of: (i) $1,000; and (ii) the difference between the daily time charter equivalent rate of the ship owned by that borrower, and the break‐even expenses of that ship for that cash sweep period; and
-
the actual number of days lapsed during that cash sweep period for that borrower. Each borrower is prohibited from declaring or paying dividends, or from repaying the EnTrust loan facility, until December 25, 2020. The EnTrust loan facility contains standard loan covenants, including loan to value covenants.
Results of Operations
Second quarter of the year 2019 compared to the second quarter of the year 2018
Total comprehensive loss for the second quarter of the year 2019 amounted to $3 million or $0.74 basic and diluted loss per share based on 4,070,153 weighted average number of shares, compared to total comprehensive loss of $0.9 million for the same period last year or $0.29 basic and diluted loss per share based on 3,202,574 weighted average number of shares.
The following table corresponds to the breakdown of the factors that led to the decrease in total comprehensive loss during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018 (expressed in $000's):
|
2nd Quarter of 2019 vs 2nd Quarter of 2018
|
|
Net loss for the 2nd quarter of 2018
|
(938)
|
Decrease in voyage revenues
|
(795)
|
Increase in Voyage expenses
|
(484)
|
Decrease in Vessels operating expenses
|
468
|
Increase in Depreciation
|
(62)
|
Increase in Depreciation of dry docking costs
|
(175)
|
Increase in Total administrative expenses
|
(11)
|
Increase in Other income, net
|
40
|
Increase in Interest income
|
9
|
Increase in Interest expense and finance costs
|
(1,032)
|
Increase in Gain on derivative financial instruments
|
148
|
Decrease in Foreign exchange losses
|
(169)
|
Net loss for the 2nd quarter of 2019
|
(3,001)
Voyage revenues
During the three‐month period ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, our Voyage revenues reached $3.4 million and $4.2 million respectively. The 19% decrease in Voyage revenues was mainly attributed to the decrease in the average time charter rates achieved by our vessels during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Daily Time Charter Equivalent rate (TCE) for the second quarter of 2019 was $5,985 per vessel per day against $9,353 per vessel per day during the same period in 2018 corresponding to a decrease of 36%.
Voyage expenses
Voyage expenses reached $0.7 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.2 during the same period in 2018. Voyage expenses include commissions on revenues, port and other voyage expenses and bunker expenses. Bunker expenses mainly refer to the cost of bunkers consumed during periods that our vessels are travelling seeking employment. Voyage expenses for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 are analyzed as follows:
|
In $000's
|
2019
|
2018
|
Commissions
|
47
|
71
|
Bunkers expenses
|
552
|
45
|
Other voyage expenses
|
76
|
75
|
Total
|
|
675
|
191
Vessel operating expenses
Vessel operating expenses, which include crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oils, insurance, maintenance, and repairs, decreased by $0.5 million or 19% to $2.2 million during the three‐month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to $2.7 million during the same period in 2018. The breakdown of our operating expenses for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was as follows:
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Crew expenses
|
54%
|
44%
|
Repairs and spares
|
21%
|
35%
|
Insurance
|
5%
|
4%
|
Stores
|
11%
|
8%
|
Lubricants
|
5%
|
5%
|
Other
|
4%
|
4%
Average daily operating expenses during the three month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $4,898 per vessel per day and $5,928 per vessel per day respectively, corresponding to a decrease of 17%, a return to a more normal rate, as last year was unusually high.
Depreciation of dry docking costs
Depreciation charge of dry docking costs during the second quarter of 2019 reached $0.5 million compared to $0.3 million during the same period in 2018. This is due to the increased cost of dry dockings that 3 of our vessels underwent during 2018 and subsequently resulted to a higher depreciation charge in the second quarter of 2019.
Interest expense and finance costs
Interest expense and finance costs reached $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $0.5 million for the same period of 2018. Interest expense and finance costs for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 are analyzed as follows:
In $000's
Interest payable on long‐term borrowings Bank charges
Operating lease liability interest Amortization of debt discount Other finance expenses
Total
|
2019
|
2018
|
722
|
508
|
6
|
7
|
26
|
‐
-
18
-
2
1,567535
This increase is mainly due to the refinance of the outstanding debt which is discussed further in a previous section of this Press Release.
First half of the year 2019 compared to the first half of the year 2018
Total comprehensive loss for the first half of the year 2019 amounted to $3.5 million or $0.95 basic and diluted loss per share based on 3,642,256 weighted average number of shares, compared to total comprehensive loss of $2.5 million for the same period last year or $0.77 basic and diluted loss per share based on 3,196,161 weighted average number of shares.
The following table corresponds to the breakdown of the factors that led to the decrease in total comprehensive loss during the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018 (expressed in $000's):
|
1st half of 2019 vs 1st half of 2018
|
|
Net loss for the 1st half of 2018
|
(2,473)
|
Decrease in voyage revenues
|
(1,190)
|
Increase in Voyage expenses
|
(577)
|
Decrease in Vessels operating expenses
|
968
|
Increase in Depreciation
|
(67)
|
Increase in Depreciation of dry docking costs
|
(416)
|
Increase in Total administrative expenses
|
(72)
|
Increase in Other income, net
|
74
|
Increase in Interest income
|
9
|
Increase in Interest expense and finance costs
|
(1,251)
|
Increase in Gain on derivative financial instruments
|
1,572
|
Decrease in Foreign exchange gains
|
(50)
|
Net loss for the 1st half of 2019
|
(3,473)
Voyage revenues
During the six‐month period ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, our Voyage revenues reached $6.9 million and $8.1 million respectively. The 15% decrease in Voyage revenues was mainly attributed to the decrease in the average time charter rates achieved by our vessels during the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Daily Time Charter Equivalent rate (TCE) for the first half of 2019 was $6,358 per vessel per day against $8,689 per vessel per day during the same period in 2018 corresponding to a decrease of 27%.
Voyage expenses
Voyage expenses reached $1.2 million during the first half of 2019 compared to $0.6 million during the same period last year. Voyage expenses include commissions on revenues, port and other voyage expenses and bunker expenses. Bunker expenses mainly refer to the cost of bunkers consumed during periods that our vessels are travelling seeking employment. Voyage expenses for the first half of 2019 and 2018 are analyzed as follows:
|
In $000's
|
2019
|
2018
|
Commissions
|
93
|
130
|
Bunkers expenses
|
965
|
322
|
Other voyage expenses
|
129
|
158
|
Total
|
|
1,187
|
610
Vessel operating expenses
Vessel operating expenses, which include crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oils, insurance, maintenance, and repairs, reached $4.3 million during the first half of 2019 compared to $5.3 million during the first half of
2018. The breakdown of our operating expenses for the six‐month period ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was as follows:
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Crew expenses
|
55%
|
46%
|
Repairs and spares
|
19%
|
30%
|
Insurance
|
7%
|
5%
|
Stores
|
10%
|
11%
|
Lubricants
|
5%
|
5%
|
Other
|
4%
|
3%
Average daily operating expenses during the six‐month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $4,767 per vessel per day and $5,837 per vessel per day respectively, corresponding to a decrease of 18%, a return to a more normal rate, as last year was unusually high.
Depreciation of dry docking costs
Depreciation charge of dry docking costs during the first half of 2019 reached $0.9 million compared to $0.5 million during the same period in 2018. This is due to the increased cost of dry dockings that 3 of our vessels underwent during 2018 and subsequently resulted to a higher depreciation charge in the first half of 2019.
Interest expense and finance costs
Interest expense and finance costs reached $2.3 million during the first half of 2019 compared to $1 million in 2018. Interest expense and finance costs for the first half of 2019 and 2018 are analyzed as follows:
|
In $000's
|
2019
|
2018
|
Interest payable on long‐term borrowings
|
1,343
|
971
|
Bank charges
|
14
|
15
|
Operating lease liability interest
|
26
|
‐
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Globus Maritime Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 21:17:05 UTC
