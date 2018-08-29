Glomac Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - TAN SRI DATO' FATEH ISKANDAR BIN DATO' MOHAMED MANSOR

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Information Compiled By KLSE
Particulars of Director
Name
TAN SRI DATO' FATEH ISKANDAR BIN DATO' MOHAMED MANSOR
Descriptions(Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of transaction
Nature of Interest
11
28/08/2018
100,000
Acquired
Indirect Interest
Name of registered holder
CIMSEC Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - CIMB Bank for Fateh Iskandar Bin Mohamed Mansor (MY0399)
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
42,000
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Acquisition of shares by his son, Datuk Seri Fateh Iskandar Bin Tan Sri Dato Mohamed Mansor
Nature of interest
Indirect Interest
Total no of securities after change
Direct (units)
161,283,317
Direct (%)
20.357
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
135,651,584
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
17.122
Date of notice
29/08/2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
29/08/2018
Disclaimer
Glomac Bhd published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 10:36:07 UTC