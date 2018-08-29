Glomac Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - DATUK SERI FATEH ISKANDAR BIN TAN SRI DATO MOHAMED MANSOR

|
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
DATUK SERI FATEH ISKANDAR BIN TAN SRI DATO MOHAMED MANSOR
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
11
|
28 Aug 2018
|
100,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CIMSEC Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - CIMB Bank for Fateh Iskandar Bin Mohamed Mansor (MY0399)
|
Address of registered holder
|
Level 13, Menara CIMB, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Acquisition of shares
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
135,651,584
|
Direct (%)
|
17.122
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
161,283,317
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
20.357
|
Total no of securities after change
|
|
Date of notice
|
29 Aug 2018
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
29 Aug 2018