Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glomac Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - DATUK SERI FATEH ISKANDAR BIN TAN SRI DATO MOHAMED MANSOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 12:37pm CEST

Announcements

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Date: 29 August 2018



Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name DATUK SERI FATEH ISKANDAR BIN TAN SRI DATO MOHAMED MANSOR
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
11 28 Aug 2018

100,000

Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder CIMSEC Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - CIMB Bank for Fateh Iskandar Bin Mohamed Mansor (MY0399)
Address of registered holder Level 13, Menara CIMB, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition of shares
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 135,651,584
Direct (%) 17.122
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 161,283,317
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 20.357
Total no of securities after change
Date of notice 29 Aug 2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 29 Aug 2018


Back

Disclaimer

Glomac Bhd published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 10:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pIntercept to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
01:06pCalithera Biosciences to Participate in the Citi 13th Annual Biotech Conference and the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
GL
01:06pSRAX : to Present at the Rodman & Renshaw 20th Annual Global Investment Conference
PR
01:06pAptose to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2018
GL
01:05pHELLENIC BANK PUBLIC : Finance ministry official says past sins brought down the Co-op
AQ
01:05pSchyan Exploration Announces Closing of Trulieve Offering
NE
01:05pMOVADO GROUP, INC : Movado Group Inc to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:04pNEUROMETRIX : Reports Presentation of Clinical and Scientific Data on Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology at PAINWeek 2018 National Conference
AQ
01:04pSONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Results from Study of Sonomas Performance-Stabilized HOCl (Hypochlorous Acid) in Management of Acne Vulgaris
AQ
01:04pCYTODYN : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire ProstaGene; Founder and CEO Dr. Richard Pestell to Join CytoDyn as Interim Chief Medical Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions
3Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
4GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “We’ve replaced static departm..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.