Glomac Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - DATUK SERI FATEH ISKANDAR BIN TAN SRI DATO MOHAMED MANSOR

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) Date: 29 August 2018





Particulars of substantial Securities Holder Name DATUK SERI FATEH ISKANDAR BIN TAN SRI DATO MOHAMED MANSOR Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares Details of changes No Date of change No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest 11 28 Aug 2018 100,000 Acquired Direct Interest Name of registered holder CIMSEC Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - CIMB Bank for Fateh Iskandar Bin Mohamed Mansor (MY0399) Address of registered holder Level 13, Menara CIMB, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan. Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition of shares Nature of interest Direct Interest Direct (units) 135,651,584 Direct (%) 17.122 Indirect/deemed interest (units) 161,283,317 Indirect/deemed interest (%) 20.357 Total no of securities after change Date of notice 29 Aug 2018 Date notice received by Listed Issuer 29 Aug 2018

