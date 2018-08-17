Glomac Bhd : Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016

Notice of Shares Buy Back by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016 Date: 17 August 2018





Date of buy back from 03 Aug 2018 Date of buy back to 14 Aug 2018 Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) Total number of shares purchased (units) 130,000 Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.435 Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.440 Total amount paid for shares purchased ($$) 57,257.46 The name of the stock exchange through which the shares were purchased Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 130,000 Total number of shares retained in treasury (units) 7,504,200 Number of shares purchased which were cancelled (units) 0 Total issued capital as diminished 800,089,370 Date of Notice 17 Aug 2018 Date lodged with registrar of companies 17 Aug 2018 Lodged by Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd.