Glomac Bhd : Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016

|
Date of buy back from
|
03 Aug 2018
|
Date of buy back to
|
14 Aug 2018
|
Currency
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|
Total number of shares purchased (units)
|
130,000
|
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
0.435
|
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
0.440
|
Total amount paid for shares purchased ($$)
|
57,257.46
|
The name of the stock exchange through which the shares were purchased
|
Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
|
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units)
|
130,000
|
Total number of shares retained in treasury (units)
|
7,504,200
|
Number of shares purchased which were cancelled (units)
|
0
|
Total issued capital as diminished
|
800,089,370
|
Date of Notice
|
17 Aug 2018
|
Date lodged with registrar of companies
|
17 Aug 2018
|
Lodged by
|
Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd.