Glomac Bhd : Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016

08/17/2018 | 01:21pm CEST

Announcements

Notice of Shares Buy Back by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016
Date: 17 August 2018



Date of buy back from 03 Aug 2018
Date of buy back to 14 Aug 2018
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 130,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.435
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.440
Total amount paid for shares purchased ($$) 57,257.46
The name of the stock exchange through which the shares were purchased Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 130,000
Total number of shares retained in treasury (units) 7,504,200
Number of shares purchased which were cancelled (units) 0
Total issued capital as diminished 800,089,370
Date of Notice 17 Aug 2018
Date lodged with registrar of companies 17 Aug 2018
Lodged by Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd.

Disclaimer

Glomac Bhd published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 11:20:11 UTC
