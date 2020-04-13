Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Gloom enveloped UK financial sector as virus outbreak escalated - CBI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 07:21pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

Optimism drained away from Britain's financial sector in March as the coronavirus outbreak escalated, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said financial firms expected demand, profitability and employment to decline sharply in the coming months.

The survey also showed that early 2020 saw the biggest rise in the value of non-performing loans since 2009.

"The bulk of the survey took place before social distancing measures were ramped up, but there were already signs of the Covid-19 pandemic leaving its mark," Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said.

The Bank of England said last week that the coronavirus outbreak had not harmed the core of Britain's banking system as the financial crisis did a decade ago.

Still, the central bank said it would publish an extra health check on Britain's financial system on May 7, given the scale of the economic slump currently underway.

The CBI surveyed 103 firms between March 2 and March 26.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57pDollar inches lower as investors brace for Chinese trade data
RE
08:57pOil gains as U.S. shale production set to fall sharply
RE
08:48pKINCORA COPPER : issued Nevertire license
PU
08:40pSoftBank shares fall 3.5% after flagging first financial year loss in 15 years
RE
08:40pSoftBank shares fall 3.5% after flagging first financial year loss in 15 years
RE
08:16pAsia shares seen higher but economic woes may cap gains
RE
08:13pGrubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats are sued over restaurant prices amid pandemic
RE
08:09pDisney enters $5 billion credit agreement
RE
07:58pIMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic
RE
07:55pRecord oil output cuts fail to make waves in coronavirus-hit market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
2WTI : WTI : Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts
3WH GROUP LIMITED : Spread of coronavirus closes North American meat plants
4NEWS CORPORATION : NEWS : sees hit to ad revenue from coronavirus pandemic
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO UNDER CRIMINAL PROBE BY U.S. REGULATORS: The Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group