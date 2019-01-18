Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Gloomy forecast for Davos: crises aplenty, but few world leaders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 04:56am EST
WEF President Borge Brende attends a news conference ahead of the Davos annual meeting in Cologny

MILAN (Reuters) - An array of crises will keep several world leaders away from the annual World Economic Forum in Davos next week, which takes place against a backdrop of deepening gloom over the global economic and political outlook.

Anxieties over trade disputes, fractious international relations, Brexit and a growth slowdown that some fear could tip the world economy into recession are set to dominate the Jan. 22-25 Alpine meeting.

The WEF's own Global Risks Report set the tone this week with a stark warning of looming economic headwinds, in part because of geopolitical tensions among major powers.

Some 3,000 business, government and civil society figures are due to gather in the snow-blanketed ski resort, but among them are only three leaders of the Group of Seven most industrialized countries: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte.

Donald Trump, who stole the Davos limelight last year with a rare appearance by a sitting U.S. president, pulled out of this year's event as he grapples with a partial U.S. government shutdown.

On Thursday, the White House said Trump had also canceled his delegation's trip to Davos because of the shutdown, now in its 27th day. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had been expected to lead the U.S. team, according to two senior administration officials.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also skipping the meeting as he seeks to respond to the "yellow vest" protests, while British Prime Minister Theresa May battles to find a consensus on Brexit.

Outside the G7, the leaders of Russia and India are shunning Davos, while China - whose president, Xi Jinping, was the first Chinese leader to attend the elite gathering in 2017 to offer a vigorous defense of free trade - is sending his deputy instead.

That will leave the likes of British Finance Minister Philip Hammond, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and a host of central bankers with the task of trying to reassure business chiefs.

"Davos will be dominated by a high level of anxiety about stock markets, a slowdown in growth and international politics," said Nariman Behravesh, chief economist at IHS Markit.

"The leadership presence is lower than last year but those who are going ... will be seeking to impart a sense of confidence and calm business and investors' nerves."

REVAMP

Before the U.S. cancellation, a Trump administration official had said the U.S. delegation would also discuss the importance of reforming institutions such as the World Trade Organisation, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Trump has harshly criticised globalization and questioned U.S. participation in multilateral institutions such as the WTO, calling for a revamp of international trade rules.

Davos watchers said the absence of so many top leaders this year did not mean the glitzy forum had lost its status as a global stage for top politicians to present their agendas.

"Abe is going to Davos not just as Japanese prime minister but also as chair of the G20. It will be a perfect opportunity to lay the groundwork of upcoming G20 meetings," said a Japanese government source familiar with international affairs.

"Of course there may be inconveniences such as missing opportunities to hold bilateral meetings, but that won't undermine the importance of Davos," he said.

A Chinese official who has attended Davos regularly but will not go this year said China had never expected to make progress at the meeting on the trade dispute with the United States. "It's just an occasion for making a policy statement," he said.

The low turnout among major Western leaders may also give more prominence to political personalities who may otherwise be upstaged. Davos will be the first major international outing for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, elected on a wave of anti-establishment and conservative nationalism also seen elsewhere.

He said on Twitter he would present "a different Brazil, free of ideological ties and widespread corruption".

For business chiefs, the value of Davos lies not so much in the public sessions but in the networking and dealmaking opportunities on the sidelines of the main conference.

"It's the best place to pitch for ideas, build connections and get your brand known," said Chen Linchevski, chief executive of Precognize, an Israel-based start-up developing software that prevents technical or quality failures at manufacturing plants.

"It's the kind of place where in a few days you meet people you wouldn't easily meet otherwise," said Linchevski, who is paying 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,495) to attend the event.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington, Yawen Chan in Beijing, Kaori Kaneko, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Linda Sieg in Tokyo, Tom Miles in Geneva, Dmitry Zhdanikov in London and Anthony Boadle in Brasilia; Editing by William Maclean and Peter Cooney)

By Silvia Aloisi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aOil climbs 1 percent on OPEC output cut, but U.S. production robust
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : rise on trade optimism, Philippines hits nine and a half-month closing high
RE
05:10aOPEC publishes output cut quota for six months to June
RE
05:09aUNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS : Let's Get Frosty!
PU
05:04aBAML cuts euro area growth forecast on 'triple whammy' of worries
RE
05:02aSalesforce to double presence in Ireland with 1,500 new jobs
RE
05:01aSaudi Arabia plans oil refinery, petrochemicals plant in S. Africa
RE
04:56aGLOOMY FORECAST FOR DAVOS : crises aplenty, but few world leaders
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
3SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : Gripped by Ghosn crisis, Renault expects slight sales growth
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to acquire LinkedIn

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.