Gloria Dillard of Keller Williams Prestige Properties Partners with Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International to sell New Canaan, CT Million Dollar Mansion

“My mission has always been to connect Fairfield County Sellers with New York City Buyers and beyond. We are “Internationally known” around the globe by connecting with some of the largest agents in the business. Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International in NY has closed over $5 Billion in his career and has one of the largest listings in America which has been featured on CNBC’s “Secret Lives of the Super Rich” located at 924 Belair, CA currently listed at $150mm. In addition, he has other notable ultra-luxury listings such as a $65mm Montecito Ranch, CA and a $100mm Central Park South Penthouse to name a few. By strategically partnering with Global Brokers it provides more asset marketing exposure which makes sense for our clients in Fairfield County, CT.” said, Gloria Dillard.

Case and point, two Brokers are better than one especially when you put two top Real Estate Advisors together to market and sell a new construction 9,064 square foot home located at 867 Valley Rd. New Canaan, CT 06840. Offered at $2.55mm.

To schedule a private showing or buyer representation contact Gloria Dillard. She may be reached directly at 203-246-5936 or via email at gdillard@kw.com.

About Dillard Realty

Dillard Realty is a team of Real Estate professionals that are focused on the needs of Fairfield County Connecticut buyers, sellers and investors. One of their distinguishing factors from your everyday Connecticut agent is that they focus on connecting Fairfield County sellers with New York City buyers and beyond. This is accomplished by holding real estate licenses in Connecticut & New York and their affiliations with New York private banks & International real estate company platforms. Owned by Gloria Dillard, her company is part of the Keller-Williams Realty firm, the largest real estate franchise firm in the world. For more information, visit www.Dillard-Realty.com.

