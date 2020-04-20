Gloria Estefan Debuts COVID-19 Musical Public Service Face Mask Message During Paramount Miami Worldcenter Stars & Stripes Curfew Tower Lighting

Click Here: B-Roll & Bites | AP Photos | 75-Second Sizzle Video

The lyrics to Gloria Estefan’s just-released COVID-19 musical public service message, “Put on Your Mask,” will illuminate the city’s skyline during its nightly 10 p.m. Stars & Stripes Curfew Tower Lighting at the new 700-foot, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami.

Gloria Estefan Debuts "Put on Your Mask" COVID-19 Musical Public Service Message at Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower Lighting (Bryan Glazer/World Satellite Television News)

“The futuristic Paramount superstructure glows nightly with the nation’s largest LED lyrics and electronic American Flag display,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi. “It is the city’s official curfew signal that all businesses must close and all citizens to remain home.”

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s vertical streams of red and white LED stripes are 693-feet tall, according to Art Falcone, Founder and Managing Principal of Miami Worldcenter Associates. “At the top of the 60-story building is a 300-foot-wide field of five-pointed stars that are blended with a ticker-tape read-out of the lyrics to Estefan’s new song, ‘Put on Your Mask.’”

Musical Public Service Message

“Put on Your Mask” is a parody conveying a serious public health message. It is set to the music of Estefan’s 1989 blockbuster hit, “Get on Your Feet.” But now, in 2020, the lyrics are solemnly different.

“They say stay home, please don’t go outside, there’s no use dying,” sings Estefan. “Help save the world from COVID. Put on your mask when you go out in public; put on your mask when you are buying groceries.”

Of the tower lighting, Estefan explains, “We are using Paramount Miami Worldcenter's LED animation system to help spread the word up in the sky with a gleaming patriotic beacon and a global message: Put on your Mask.”

Song Writer’s Inspiration

The 62-year-old singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman explains who inspired her to write the song.

“A close friend of mine is an infectious disease doctor,” says Estefan. “She asked me to come up with something whimsical, musical, but meaningful to remind people of the importance of wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Many states and cities, including Miami, have instituted mandatory face mask laws, especially when people are grocery shopping.

Hispanic & African-American Health Concerns

The Grammy Award-winning Estefan, who was born in Cuba and raised in Miami, emphasizes that just-released statistics show that Hispanic and Black Americans are disproportionately impacted by the virus compared to other population sectors.

She adds, “There is a lack of public awareness in some of these communities and that's why we're using the Paramount Miami Worldcenter, which is in the heart of Miami -- America's 10th most heavily-Hispanic populated city – to transmit a public health message.”

There are roughly 38-million African-Americans and 52-million Hispanic-Americans, according to the U.S. Census.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that many Hispanic and African-Americans work in the restaurant, hospitality and other service industries, where they come in contact with many different people -- increasing their odds of contracting the virus.

The CDC stresses many of these people also lack adequate healthcare resources and are prone to infection due to pre-existing cardiac, diabetic and respiratory conditions.

Curfew Light Show & Hours

The city of Miami instituted a 10 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew, earlier this month.

Miami Police Department patrol units cruise the city with their red and blue lights flashing, making sure the streets are empty.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s “Put on Your Mask” two-minute curfew light show starts nightly at 10:00 p.m. It will remain active until further notice.

In addition to the “Put on Your Mask” animation, Paramount displays a stars and stripes light show every half-hour for a duration of two minutes between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and sunrise and from sunset until 11:30 p.m.

City-of-the-Future

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is currently America’s largest urban core construction project, the nation’s second-largest real estate development, and the city’s new retail, restaurant, entertainment, hospitality and transportation complex.

Most Heavily-Amenitized Residential Tower

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is considered the world’s most heavily-amentized residential tower.

Amongst its 41 amenities is the nation’s largest elevated urban deck. It is four-acres of resort-style pools, villas, bungalows and a soccer field built atop the building’s seven-floor garage -- overlooking downtown Miami.

Jetsons-Style SkyPort

Paramount Miami’s 60th floor SkyDeck is built so it can be modified in the future to serve as America’s first Jetsons-style flying car Skyport.

High-Rise Homes

In all, there are 569 high-rise homes at Paramount, of which 26 are penthouses. Prices range from $750,000 to $10-million.

Paramount opened earlier this year. The Miami Worldcenter project is expected to be completed in 2023.

