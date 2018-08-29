Glue42 : and Eikos Partners to Tackle the Last Mile of the Integration Journey

Glue42,
the company bringing an entirely new desktop experience to buy and sell
side firms and retail banks, is partnering with Eikos
Partners, fintech consultants, to resolve the last mile of the
integration journey. The aim is to close the disconnect between desktop
and back-office needs, which is typically the last hurdle as part of a
bank’s digital transformation or employee experience management program.
Many desktop and web apps contain significant amounts of UI and business
logic, yet the front-end is often ignored. This situation, combined with
changing development techniques and new frameworks, means that
traditional server-side integration concepts will not help. Simplifying
the desktop experience from the data-center is not practicable.
James Wooster, COO, Glue42, said, “We understand what it means to treat
the user’s desktop as a first-class citizen. As such, we are driving
integration standards up the stack from pure interop through universal
search, and notifications to advanced window management.”
“Eikos Partners will be crucial in helping us deliver the ultimate user
experience and identifying relevant use cases within financial
services,” Wooster continued. “We have aggressive development plans for
the remainder of 2018 and 2019. One area for immediate exploration is
the use of UX analytics and how, with the right kind of data capture and
visualization, we can uncover new operational insights and areas for
optimization.”
David Gay, partner and CTO, Eikos Partners, said, “We
tested Glue42’s technology and were impressed with the breadth and
depth of its functionality. We see many use cases, e.g. for advanced
window management and UX analytics in a front and back office setting.”
“In order to reap the benefits, developers will need to be able break up
the apps into smaller modules that can act independently,” Gay
continued. “This concept of micro front ends combined with Glue42’s
technology lends itself very well to addressing the front-end UI
challenge. However, this approach means that developers at financial
institutions need to reconsider what an app is, and how they can build
these, knowing that they may be repurposed over time.”
Both partners will be demonstrating use cases specific to financial
services on Tuesday, September 25 during a joint webinar: ‘Advanced
Window Management for the Financial Desktop’. You can register
here to see some of the platform’s capabilities in action.
About Eikos Partners
Eikos Partners is
a boutique fintech consultancy that helps financial institutions solve
some of their most complex technology and operational challenges.
At Eikos Partners, everyone has experience working in cutting edge
financial technology — at large commercial and investment banks, hedge
funds and fintech startups. Around this expertise, we have built a team
of people with multiple cores of expertise – business, IT management,
architecture, software engineering and technologies. Our goal is to
bring better practices, and solution innovation, to the issues faced by
financial institutions in meeting ongoing needs, in a constantly
changing marketplace. eikospartners.com/blog
About Glue42
Glue42
represents an entirely new desktop. Starting with the needs of the end
user, its solutions enable unprecedented speed, efficiency and control
in a desktop environment that is completely unique. Supremely adaptive
and customizable, this fluid user experience melds apps old and new into
a unified experience that provides constant information awareness,
streamlining the user’s relationship with both process and information
while providing vital insight into users’ behavior and outcomes. True
interoperability and real-time data sharing join forces with data
analytics to generate an optimized user journey. Backed by strong
multi-tier security and versatile permissions, the result is the future
of desktop, now. Glue42 is based in Sofia with offices in London and New
York. Its solutions are deployed at tier one financial institutions
across the world. https://glue42.com/blog/
