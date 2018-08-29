Glue42 : and Eikos Partners to Tackle the Last Mile of the Integration Journey

Glue42, the company bringing an entirely new desktop experience to buy and sell side firms and retail banks, is partnering with Eikos Partners, fintech consultants, to resolve the last mile of the integration journey. The aim is to close the disconnect between desktop and back-office needs, which is typically the last hurdle as part of a bank’s digital transformation or employee experience management program.

Many desktop and web apps contain significant amounts of UI and business logic, yet the front-end is often ignored. This situation, combined with changing development techniques and new frameworks, means that traditional server-side integration concepts will not help. Simplifying the desktop experience from the data-center is not practicable.

James Wooster, COO, Glue42, said, “We understand what it means to treat the user’s desktop as a first-class citizen. As such, we are driving integration standards up the stack from pure interop through universal search, and notifications to advanced window management.”

“Eikos Partners will be crucial in helping us deliver the ultimate user experience and identifying relevant use cases within financial services,” Wooster continued. “We have aggressive development plans for the remainder of 2018 and 2019. One area for immediate exploration is the use of UX analytics and how, with the right kind of data capture and visualization, we can uncover new operational insights and areas for optimization.”

David Gay, partner and CTO, Eikos Partners, said, “We tested Glue42’s technology and were impressed with the breadth and depth of its functionality. We see many use cases, e.g. for advanced window management and UX analytics in a front and back office setting.”

“In order to reap the benefits, developers will need to be able break up the apps into smaller modules that can act independently,” Gay continued. “This concept of micro front ends combined with Glue42’s technology lends itself very well to addressing the front-end UI challenge. However, this approach means that developers at financial institutions need to reconsider what an app is, and how they can build these, knowing that they may be repurposed over time.”

Both partners will be demonstrating use cases specific to financial services on Tuesday, September 25 during a joint webinar: ‘Advanced Window Management for the Financial Desktop’. You can register here to see some of the platform’s capabilities in action.

Ends

About Eikos Partners

Eikos Partners is a boutique fintech consultancy that helps financial institutions solve some of their most complex technology and operational challenges. At Eikos Partners, everyone has experience working in cutting edge financial technology — at large commercial and investment banks, hedge funds and fintech startups. Around this expertise, we have built a team of people with multiple cores of expertise – business, IT management, architecture, software engineering and technologies. Our goal is to bring better practices, and solution innovation, to the issues faced by financial institutions in meeting ongoing needs, in a constantly changing marketplace. eikospartners.com/blog

About Glue42

Glue42 represents an entirely new desktop. Starting with the needs of the end user, its solutions enable unprecedented speed, efficiency and control in a desktop environment that is completely unique. Supremely adaptive and customizable, this fluid user experience melds apps old and new into a unified experience that provides constant information awareness, streamlining the user’s relationship with both process and information while providing vital insight into users’ behavior and outcomes. True interoperability and real-time data sharing join forces with data analytics to generate an optimized user journey. Backed by strong multi-tier security and versatile permissions, the result is the future of desktop, now. Glue42 is based in Sofia with offices in London and New York. Its solutions are deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world. https://glue42.com/blog/

