Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2019-2023 | Demand for Gluten-free Consumption to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the gluten-free chocolate market and it is poised to grow by USD 480 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005669/en/
Technavio has published the latest market research report titled Global Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2019 - 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Endangered Species Chocolate, Mondelēz International, NibMor, The Hershey Company, and Vosges are some of the major market participants. The initiatives for gluten-free consumption will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Initiatives for gluten-free consumption has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Gluten-free chocolate market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Milk Chocolate
-
Dark Chocolate
-
White Chocolate
-
Geographic Landscape
-
North America
-
Europe
-
APAC
-
MEA
-
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30674
Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gluten-free chocolate market report covers the following areas:
-
Gluten-free Chocolate Market Size
-
Gluten-free Chocolate Market Trends
-
Gluten-free Chocolate Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies strategic partnerships among manufacturers as one of the prime reasons driving the gluten-free chocolate market growth during the next few years.
Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the gluten-free chocolate market, including some of the vendors such as Endangered Species Chocolate, Mondelēz International, NibMor, The Hershey Company, and Vosges. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gluten-free chocolate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist gluten-free chocolate market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the gluten-free chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the gluten-free chocolate market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gluten-free chocolate market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
Preface
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
Milk chocolate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
White chocolate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: TRENDS
-
Strategic partnership by manufacturers
-
Growing demand for healthy chocolates
-
Product innovation by manufacturers
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape Disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Endangered Species Chocolate
-
Mondelēz International
-
NibMor
-
The Hershey Company
-
Vosges
PART 13: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005669/en/