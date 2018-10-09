Glympse Bio, Inc. : Raises $22m Series A Financing

Glympse
Bio, Inc. announced today that it has raised $22 million in Series A
funding. The proceeds of this round will be devoted to conducting
clinical trials for its novel platform which uses bioengineered activity
sensors to noninvasively detect human diseases and to monitor drug
response. Glympse Bio is a spin-out from the laboratory of Sangeeta
Bhatia, M.D., Ph.D. at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The financing round was co-led by venture capital firms LS
Polaris Innovation Fund and ARCH
Ventures. In addition, new investors Charles River Ventures, Gilead
Sciences, Yonghua Capital, and Inevitable Ventures contributed to the
round, and were joined by existing investors GreatPoint Ventures,
Heritage Provider Network and Rivas Capital. This financing follows an
initial $6.6 million seed round in 2015 led by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at
Biocon India Ltd and Theresia Gouw at Aspect Ventures.
Polaris’ Amy Schulman, diagnostics industry veteran Stan Lapidus, and
seven-time Forbes’ Midas List recipient Theresia Gouw will join
Glympse’s Board of Directors, the company added.
“Glympse has brought together world-class science and people, to achieve
a fundamental breakthrough for in vivo sensing and monitoring of
diseases involved in fibrosis, immune response, infectious diseases, and
a broad range of cancers,” said Amy Schulman, adding, “We were impressed
by the company’s commitment to a therapeutic model which will be well
aligned with the interests of payors, physicians, and most of all,
patients.”
Glympse’s activity sensors are precisely bioengineered to be transported
to the site of disease in patients, directly interrogate the biological
activity of the diseased tissue, and emit a signal which can be detected
noninvasively from the recipient’s urine. Glympse’s activity sensors can
be administered in a minimally invasive manner, and the analytical
read-out can be selected based on the disease characteristics or market
needs for the test. The company’s lead indication targets non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH) - a growing pandemic that causes fibrosis and
scarring of the liver - believed to afflict more than 100 million people
worldwide and over 15 million in the United States alone. The company
has signed multiple collaborations in NASH with pharmaceutical companies.
“This fundraise will propel our pipeline in NASH and cancer into the
clinic, catalyze our product engine to address diseases with high global
burden, and advance partnerships with pharma for real-time monitoring of
drug response in patients,” noted Co-founder Dr. Sangeeta Bhatia. “We
are delighted to have strong investment partners join in this journey to
improve care for patients.”
ABOUT GLYMPSE BIO, INC.
Glympse Bio is pioneering an in vivo sensing technology dedicated
to transforming disease monitoring. The company has built a product
engine enabling rapid development of tunable and bioengineered activity
sensors for multiple indications including fibrosis, cancer, immunology
and infectious diseases. The technology has been validated in 10
different diseases using multiple delivery methods and a broad range of
analytical readouts. Glympse aims to improve healthcare globally by
serving the needs of patients, clinicians, researchers, drug developers,
and payors to help advance the science and our understanding of human
diseases. The company is based at the Lab Central incubator in
Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit http://www.glympsebio.com.
ABOUT THE FOUNDERS
Glympse Bio was spun-out of the laboratory of Sangeeta Bhatia, M.D.
Ph.D., the John J. and Dorothy Wilson Professor of Health Sciences and
Technology and of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Dr. Bhatia is also the
Director of the Marble Center for Cancer Nanomedicine at the Koch
Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, a Howard Hughes
Medical Institute Investigator, and a Member of the National Academy of
Engineering and National Academy of Sciences. Co-Founder Gabriel Kwong,
Ph.D., is an Assistant Professor in the Wallace H. Coulter Department of
Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech School of Engineering and Emory
School of Medicine. Dr. Kwong has been selected by the National Academy
of Engineering to the US Frontiers of Engineering, for the NIH’s Ruth L.
Kirschstein National Research Service Award, Burroughs Wellcome Fund
Career Award at the Scientific Interface, and the NIH Director's New
Innovator Award. The co-founders’ work has been published in leading
science journals such as Nature, Science, Cell, PNAS, and broadly
covered by The Economist, Wall Street Journal, BBC, WIRED, The Financial
Times, NPR and TED.
