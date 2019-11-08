Glympse Bio Presents Preclinical Data Supporting Its Technology's Potential to Improve NASH Patient Management

Data supports high diagnostic accuracy of proprietary synthetic biomarkers for early monitoring of stage of disease, disease progression and treatment response

Glympse Bio, Inc., a life science company developing a non-invasive technology to directly query disease activity inside the body, today announced the presentation of preclinical data in support of the Glympse Liver Test in enabling early identification of disease stage, monitoring of fibrosis progression and early detection of drug-induced liver protection in NASH with high diagnostic accuracy. The abstract, entitled “Glympse Liver Test for Noninvasive Monitoring of Combination Drug Therapy in a Rat Model of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH),” is being presented at The Liver Meeting® 2019, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), in Boston.

“These preclinical results support the advancement of our proprietary synthetic biomarkers as we prepare to move into NASH clinical trials,” said Caroline J Loew, PhD, President and CEO, Glympse Bio. “NASH patient management is limited today by reliance on invasive procedures, and with the growth of the NASH population, a non-invasive alternative could provide significant benefit. We look forward to continuing to develop our innovative technology to transform patient health with earlier measures of disease and treatment.”

The Glympse Liver Test (GLT), is a multiplexed, injectable mixture of sensors that specifically detect the activity of proteases linked to NASH, used to monitor disease severity and treatment response. The study evaluated GLT’s performance to non-invasively monitor response to a combination drug therapy in an animal model. GLT effectively identified disease with a fibrosis score of 2 or above (F2+) and detected disease progression as early as 4 weeks. GLT outperformed current protein measurements (TIMP-1 and/or PIIINP (AUROCs ≤ 0.77) in accuracy to predict F2+ correctly. Furthermore, GLT effectively detected treatment-derived improvement on fibrogenesis 1 week after treatment (AUC=0.92). Finally, the non-invasive GLT showed comparable accuracy to classification using biopsy-derived transcriptome data. The data supports that GLT enables early monitoring and staging of fibrosis progression and drug-induced hepatoprotection in NASH with high diagnostic accuracy, without the need for a biopsy. The full poster presentation is available here.

