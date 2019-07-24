Glynn's Take : More Stimulus to Lift Australia's Economy Is Unavoidable

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The cavalry, in the shape of interest-rate and income-tax cuts, has already ridden to the rescue of Australia's flagging economy, but as the dust settles, the situation suggests more firepower is needed.

If news this week of further downgrades to the global growth outlook by the International Monetary Fund aren't cause for added concern about Australia's prospects, more granular data on the domestic front should spur doubt.

The number of skilled job vacancies advertised online fell for a sixth straight month in June, according to a government report. Vacancies dropped 6.7% from a year earlier, the biggest decline in more than five years. That isn't good news for the Reserve Bank of Australia, which has set itself the task of lowering the unemployment rate to 4.5% from 5.2% currently.

Many economists expect unemployment to rise, not fall, testing the nerve of the RBA, which fears the ugly scenario of more people out of work at a time of record household debt.

While more time is needed to see if lower interest rates and more cash in consumers' pockets will boost the economy, there is a sense that those actions won't be enough.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans this week said he expects the RBA to cut interest rates again in October and February to bring the official cash rate down to 0.5%, citing softness in the job market.

"By October, we expect that the path of the unemployment rate will be sufficiently contrary to the RBA's plans that they will have appropriate justification to ease policy a little earlier than we had previously expected," he said.

RBA Gov. Philip Lowe is likely to indicate that further rate cuts remain on the table when he speaks in Sydney on Thursday. The annual Anika Foundation address by the RBA governor has a history of serving up something unexpected for financial markets.

Mr. Lowe's most recent guidance was that further cuts would be delivered "if needed," suggesting a pause in the easing cycle. That is still the case, but the central bank may not spend too long on the sidelines.

Treasurer John Frydenberg is also unlikely to escape the reality that more fiscal stimulus would be required to stave off rising unemployment and talk of recession.

Andrew Boak, Goldman Sachs chief economist for Australia and New Zealand, said the budget stimulus rolled out so far needs to be tripled if full employment is to be reached.

He estimates that incomes-tax cuts and infrastructure spending will give GDP growth a tailwind of 0.5 percentage point in 2019-20, enough to shave only 0.1 percentage point off the unemployment rate.

If the job of getting unemployment to the desired target were left to fiscal policy alone, it would cost about 40 billion Australian dollars (US$28.02 billion), and turn the government's projected cash surplus in the year to June 30, 2020, into a sizable deficit, Mr. Boak said.

Sending the budget back into deficit at that speed would invite in a political nightmare of unprecedented proportions for the treasurer, so count it out.

Yet, in the period ahead, a more concerted joint effort by the government and the RBA to lift the economy looks increasingly unavoidable.

