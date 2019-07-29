Go Metals : Completes Exploration Program at Monster

DGAP-News: Go Metals Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2019) - Go Metals Mining Corp. (CNSX: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to update regarding exploration on the 100% Go Metals owned Copper Cobalt IOCG Monster Project ("Property") in the Yukon, Canada within the traditional territory of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation. Go Metals reports the following:

Highlights:

Program executed on time and on budget

Multiple new copper cobalt mineralized outcrops identified with results pending

Alteration mapping and sampling confirms potential for a large IOCG style system

Preliminary resistivity and IP geophysical anomalies show relationship with surface mineralization

Data processing, analysis and interpretation is underway





New copper cobalt showing near the Bloom Target at the Monster Property

Program Update

Go Metals is pleased to report that it has completed its program on time and within budget. The Company is currently planning a late summer follow-up program including trenching and soil work over the Bloom target.

Alteration

Alteration mapping highlights the IOCG potential on the claim evident through the discovery of several new copper surface showings. Large areas surrounding the Bloom and beast target showed increasing alteration towards their respective centre.

Induced Polarization / Resistivity

The resistivity/IP survey yielded 7 lines of high-quality data that are currently being interpreted.

At the Bloom target area, mineralization appears associated within areas of low resistivity and both high and low chargeability.

The recently identified Beast target area appears to be underlain by an encouraging resistivity low and chargeability high which is also correlated to magnetic and gravity high making it a first order priority.

Gravity

Go Metals measured 915 new ground gravity stations adding to the 539 historical gravity stations. Both data sets will be integrated and processed.

Drone

A drone survey was completed to aid both the alteration mapping with a photogrammetry model and to process the gravity survey with a high resolution (~10-15 cm) digital elevation model.

Context:

The Monster Property is a large 100% owned copper cobalt IOCG property in Yukon, Canada. The mineralization of the Monster Property is hosted within hematitic breccias. Some of the largest copper deposits in the world are IOCG style deposits.

Go Metals mobilized to the Monster Property in late June for:

Property wide alteration mapping and sampling

8 x 820 m lines of Resistivity/IP surveys on Bloom and Beast targets

Ground gravity data collection

Drone photogrammetry and digital elevation modeling





Islander taking off from camp airstrip 8 km north of Monster Property

The data highlighted in this news release have been collected and are currently being analysed and interpreted. All data presented in this news release should be considered preliminary.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P.Geo, is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument NI43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented in this news release.

About Go Metals Corp.

Go Metals is a Vancouver based mining exploration company. The company develops exciting and relevant energy metal projects to help meet demand for a battery powered future.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

scott@gometals.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

