Go Metals : Samples 22.3% Cu on Monster IOCG

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2019) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to update regarding its exploration program on the 100% owned IOCG Monster Project ("Property") in the Yukon, Canada. Go Metals reports the following:

Highlights:

Assay results of 90 grab samples

Copper grades average 1.1% Cu and range up to 22.3% Cu

grades average and range up to Cobalt grades average 0.08% and range up to 1.5%

grades average and range up to Silver grades up to 52 g/t and range up to 3 g/t

grades up to and range up to Gold grades average 0.03 g/t Au and range up to 0.5 g/t Au

grades average and range up to Mineralization is associated with increased hematite and chlorite alteration

Context:

Go Metals has received assay results of 90 grab samples collected during its 2019 exploration program on the claim. The samples were collected around the Arena, Bloom and Beast targets. Over 10 new surface showings were discovered this summer.

The alteration mapping focuses on mapping zones of carbonate, quartz-carbonate, jasper-hematite, specular hematite, and chloritic alteration. Increased hematite and particularly chlorite alteration are associated with mineralization. The geophysical processing, alteration mapping, and geochemical data are all being used to define new drill targets on the Monster project.

Implications

The sampling and metal association helps confirm the presence of IOCG style mineralization on the Monster Property. The alteration mapping adds further evidence of IOCG style mineralization with intense chlorite and specular hematite alteration as important vectors to mineralization. The alteration mapping will be crucial for vectoring to mineralization in future drill programs.

Data presentation, disclaimer and QAQC

The samples reported in this release are grab samples from outcrop, they are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted across the property.

Samples were analyzed by MS analytical in Langley, BC, using a combination mass spectrometry with aqua-regia solution. Over-limits for Cu and Co were analyzed using ore-grade analyses with ICP-AES after aqua regia dissolution and (in case of a second over-limit) 4-acid dissolution. Each sample which yielded detectable Au through mass spectrometry was also analyzed using fire assay. Duplicates and standards were inserted by MS analytical using standard laboratory procedures. All duplicates and blanks yielded values within acceptable limits.

Table 1.

Cu, Co, Ag, Au of samples with CuEq(%) > 5. The CuEq (copper equivalent) was calculated using Co=14 USD/lb, Cu=2.5 USD/lb, Ag=17 USD/oz and Au=1500 USD/oz.

SAMPLE ID CU

(%) CO

(%) AG

(G/T) AU

(G/T) CUEQ

(%) DESCRIPTION 19MOH-15 22.3 0.00 0.3 0.01 22.3 Malachite stained carbonate altered breccia near jasper alteration 19MO-47 6.1 0.56 15.2 0.52 9.2 Well-mineralized hematite altered breccia with coarse chalcocite 19MO-036 0.0 1.46 0.2 0.26 8.2 Co-Cu showing in megaclast of green limy mudstone with sulphide veins 10MOJA-09 7.3 0.01 8.5 0.03 7.4 Malachite stained qtz-carb-cpy vein, carbonate altered with proximal chlorite alteration 19MO-063 0.2 1.11 0.3 0.30 6.5 Well-mineralized carbonate altered breccia with coarse co, born, cpy. 19MO-041 5.9 0.01 11.8 .04 6.0 Cpy disseminated in carbonate altered breccia. Cpy along strong local foliation 19MO-067 0.7 0.78 3.0 0.18 5.1 Chlorite altered breccia with specular hematite alteration and veins of qtz-carb-cpy-py





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/47360_9a93fc876470c83b_001full.jpg

About Go Metals:

Go Metals seeks to fund exciting and relevant exploration and development projects. Our approach is to rely on local talent and respect local territories while maintaining upside exposure to new discoveries. Go Metals intends to develop energy metal projects to help meet the demand for a battery powered future.

Qualified Person



Adrian Smith, P.Geo, is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument NI43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented in this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President Go Metals Corp.

Telephone: 604.725.1857

Email: scott@gometals.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

