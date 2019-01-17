Log in
Go NAKid Offers Inspirational Stories to Help You Start the New Year with a Fresh and Honest Outlook on Life

01/17/2019

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As many people begin the New Year following through on their resolutions, Go NAKid offers a unique platform that encourages users to share life experiences and promote self-growth. The concept was created by communications professional Lisa Comfort who wanted to encourage truth, honesty and healing on a higher level.

Lisa Comfort - Photo
Lisa Comfort, Founder of Go NAKid


“Experiences are present to teach us lessons and to grow from them,” Comfort said. “Over the years, I have learned that we carry a lot of baggage from one experience to the next. It is healthier for me to be able to identify the variable that makes me feel unbalanced, face my fears directly, and come up with a solid solution. Through this process, I understand that I am never alone, I am not the only one, and most importantly…there is a solution. I don’t have to be mentally or emotionally paralyzed in fear. I know that each day I wake-up, I can start anew. I wanted to provide the same opportunity to others.”

Comfort said one of the most memorable stories shared thus far Is ‘From Hooker to Hero,’ a firsthand account revealing that it’s never too late to change your life. She said another moving story is “When Your Plan A Doesn’t Work Out.”

“This story shows that in life we must be flexible,” Comfort said. “If you are stuck on one solution, the possibility of you getting your blessing is slim. You must be a visionary and CEO of your life. You must be able to envision your goal and map out several options to reach your goal. Know that your higher power has provided you unlimited options and you have the right to select/try all of them until you reach your goal. After identifying those goals and the different options to reach them, you must executive the actions. The woman in this story does just that! She realized what she was doing wasn’t getting her what she wanted, so she took control over her life. This is possible for each of us. Go NAKid!”

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.gonakid.com or follow us on social media:

https://twitter.com/GoNakiid

https://www.instagram.com/_gonakid/

https://m.facebook.com/gonakid/

For More Information Contact:
Taroue Brooks
Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
202-431-1119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2ba3896-e573-4d29-aa76-f45f39e61d22


© GlobeNewswire 2019
