Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Go Online, Help Scientists Understand Child Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 10:15am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Parents and children can help scientists understand how the young mind grows and changes-all from home! Children Helping Science from the Parent Researcher Collaborative connects families to hundreds of web-based studies of child development and brain function.

Children Helping Science website

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Parents and children can help scientists understand how the young mind grows and changes-all from home! Children Helping Science (childrenhelpingscience.com) from the Parent Researcher Collaborative connects families to hundreds of web-based studies of child development and brain function.

"It's like the Hubble telescope of child development," says Laura Schulz, Ph.D., an MIT researcher who is one of six lead partners on the project. "There were telescopes before Hubble, but no common resource that allowed such a deep, focused exploration. In the same way, Children Helping Science is a massive leap forward for research on cognition, a new platform that will transform the field."

For parents, using the website is easy: from the homepage select the age of your child to see a list of studies, then choose the studies you're interested in. There are studies for children of all ages as well as parents. All the activities are entirely online, so they can be done at any time of day - whenever works best for the child's schedule.

By aggregating dozens or hundreds of studies in one place, the project aims to greatly increase the number of people who participate. "Finding enough children is always the greatest hurdle in a study," says Schulz, who also anticipates that having studies more easily accessible will help bring in new participants, especially from families who might not have time or resources to travel for studies in person.

The website welcomes any researcher to list their study. The site was created and managed by Elizabeth Bonawitz at Rutgers University-Newark; Hyowon Gweon at Stanford; Julian Jara-Ettinger at Yale; Candice Mills at the University of Texas Dallas; Laura Schulz at MIT; and Mark Sheskin at Minerva Schools.

Learn more at: https://childrenhelpingscience.com/

Image downloads with permission to reproduce (Dropbox links):
* Family using computer: https://bit.ly/chs-image
* Children Helping Science https://bit.ly/chs-logo

Twitter: @helping_science #ChildrenHelpingScience

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChildrenHelpingScience

News Source: Parent Researcher Collaborative

Related link: https://childrenhelpingscience.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/go-online-help-scientists-understand-child-development/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aSouth Africa's SAA aims to resume domestic flights from mid-June
RE
10:16aFrench restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu
RE
10:15aGo Online, Help Scientists Understand Child Development
SE
10:13aLithium producers must wait as pandemic slows electric vehicle revolution
RE
10:13aU.S. Department of Energy Selects Technology Projects to Receive $10M for Extreme Environment Materials Research
PU
10:13aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY OF REPUBL : EU's new Farm to Fork Strategy a step towards developing a sustainable European food system
PU
10:12aCanadian stocks rise as more countries ease lockdowns
RE
10:05a60% of U.S. adults plan to get seasonal flu vaccine - Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
09:59aUK's John Lewis plans 'phased' re-opening of department stores
RE
09:55aReopening hopes power London shares; Aston Martin soars
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu
5AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group