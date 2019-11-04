Go-Tober Challenge: 75 Companies Compete for Glory

Denver, CO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fifth annual Go-Tober Challenge wrapped up on the last day of October. Last month, 75 Denver-area organizations accepted the challenge to encourage their employees to forgo driving to work alone and try out carpooling, teleworking, vanpooling, biking, walking or taking the bus and light rail – all in an effort to decrease the Denver region’s traffic congestion and improve the air quality. Organizations earned points for each one-way trip tracked by an employee.

A total of 2,538 participants in the Go-Tober challenge logged 64,366 commutes. Their efforts resulted in 742,814 smart commute miles traveled and a reduction of more than 430,719 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions. Go-Tober commuters also burned 3,979,980 calories and saved $205,299.08 in travel costs.

Congratulations to this year’s Go-Tober Champions in each category:

Neighborhood Ninjas: Otak

Suburban Superheroes: The Foundation for Urban Sustainability Communities

Transit Troopers: Navigant

Urban Ultimates: Gusto

Along with bragging rights, these companies will receive shout-outs in Denver Business Journal, and on CBS4 and 9News. Throughout the challenge, individual participants also had chances to win prizes donated by CBS4, Frontier Airlines and Embassy Suites Denver Downtown.

“Participating organizations are demonstrating a commitment to their employees and to quality of life in our region, and we‘re excited to have so many join the campaign this year,” states Douglas Rex, executive director of the Denver Regional Council of Governments. “With the expected growth in our region’s population, it’s important we start considering the way we get around, and by trying and tracking smart commute trips through Go-Tober, we hope that this year's participants will continue choosing to commute in ways that benefit the environment and their health.”

About the Organizer

Way to Go is a program of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG). DRCOG is a planning organization where local governments collaborate to establish guidelines, set policy and allocate funding in the areas of transportation and personal mobility, regional growth and development and aging and disability resources. For more information, visit waytogo.org.

