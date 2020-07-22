Go1 : Reveals New Brand Identity With New Features in Conjunction With Five-Year Anniversary

New features include Go1 Playlists designed to shorten the course curation process

Go1.com, the content hub that allows companies to upscale their workforce with on-demand training, has unveiled a new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo and website as it marks its five-year anniversary.

“The opportunity to transform professional learning remains significant,” said Andrew Barnes, CEO of Go1. “At a time when historic forces are re-shaping the labor market, it is even more important to encourage people to pursue life-long professional learning and invest in re-skilling.”

The rebranding exercise was led by renowned international brand and design agency DesignStudio, responsible for helping some of the most recognizable brands in the world, including Airbnb and Deliveroo.

“At DesignStudio we thrive on working with ambitious teams. From our very first meeting with Go1, the team’s drive to build a compelling digital learning and development experience never ceased to inspire us,” said James Gilmore, Creative Director at DesignStudio. “Our shared drive to reimagine what an ed-tech brand could be helped create a brand and experience unlike any other.”

“Learning has a new narrative. It is evolving, fast moving and importantly linked to every part of our career, especially as we all experience some unexpected turns brought by COVID-19,” said Chris Eigeland, co-founder and CRO of Go1. “With the new branding, we want to show that learning can assist organizations to become more competitive, athletic and ready for the decades ahead. We couldn’t think of anyone better than DesignStudio to bring this to life. We’re thrilled with the results.”

Go1’s brand purpose is to transform the world of professional learning, making it relevant, motivating and effective. Since its inception, Go1 has:

Grown its library to over 75,000 courses

Expanded its customer base to 19 countries

Outpaced the average anniversary based on the number of people completing trainings per month by hundreds of thousands

More than doubled its annual recurring revenue year-over-year

New features include Go1 Playlists, which are expertly curated collections of Go1 premium content, composed of top picks and commonly requested topics, that can assist in the course curation process and can be saved for a later time. Go1 also launched its Content Hub to provide administrators with visibility and control over all of the courses, to browse, curate, and export trainings to employees with ease.

About Go1

Go1 is the largest curated eLearning library from the world's top training providers, available for a single subscription within an existing learning platform, or available via the Go1 platform. With over 1.5 million learners – and growing – Go1 is a world leader in online learning offering the right training courses to upskill, retrain, and retain.

Go1 has raised over $80 million in total funding from investors including M12 - Microsoft’s venture fund, SEEK, Madrona Venture Group, Salesforce Ventures, Shark Tank investor Steve Baxter and Oxford University. To learn more about Go1 visit www.Go1.com.

About DesignStudio

DesignStudio is a collective of designers, thinkers and makers based in London, New York, Sydney and San Francisco. Working in partnership with some of the world’s most forward-thinking companies, DesignStudio uses design-led thinking to make a meaningful difference to the lives of millions of people every day. They create new visions for ambitious leaders, shape new categories with smart disruptors, and spark change by telling brand stories across every aspect of the brand experience for businesses of all shapes and sizes. DesignStudio (DS) was founded in 2009 by Ben Wright and Paul Stafford who remain active in the day-to-day business. For more information, visit https://design.studio/.

