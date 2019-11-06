GoDaddy shares surge on biggest buyback plan

The company, which manages about a fifth of all global web domains, has been helping its customers market and grow their businesses through inbuilt tools to expand their reach on social media platforms.

Average revenue per user rose 7.1% to $155 in the third quarter.

At the end of the quarter, GoDaddy had 19.1 million customers, up 4.6% from a year earlier.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company also tightened its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $2.98 billion to $2.99 billion, from the $2.97 billion to $3.00 billion expected earlier.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $76.2 million, or 42 cents per class A share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $13.2 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 12% to $760.5 million.

