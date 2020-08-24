Log in
GoHealth Breaks Ground on New Facility, Bringing Nearly 1,200 Jobs to Lindon, Utah

08/24/2020 | 04:01am EDT

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace, will celebrate its expansion with a groundbreaking ceremony at 2720 W. 600 N., Lindon, Utah, on August 25 at 10 a.m. MDT. The expansion in Lindon will bring nearly 1,200 jobs to the area in the next five years.

Digital rendering of new GoHealth Lindon office by MHTN Architects, Inc.

The groundbreaking ceremony will feature speeches by:

  • Brandon Cruz, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of GoHealth
  • Jim Sharman, President of GoHealth
  • Monnica Manuel, Vice President of GoHealth Operations
  • Val Hale, Executive Director of the Governor's Office of Economic Development
  • Theresa Foxley, President and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah
  • Jeff Acerson, Lindon City Mayor

Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly enforced for those attending this private event. Those not in attendance can view the ceremony through Vimeo livestream.

"GoHealth has seen tremendous success here in Lindon and we are thrilled to expand in this community," said CEO and co-founder Clint Jones. "Our Lindon employees' hard work and dedication are responsible for many of GoHealth's achievements, both locally and nationally, and we are proud to continue working and growing with this team."

"We are excited to be a part of Utah's growing economy," said Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder Brandon Cruz. "This new facility will contribute greatly to that growth while also supporting our mission of improving access to healthcare in America."  

GoHealth first took up residence in Lindon in 2018, bringing hundreds of jobs to the community and establishing the company as a nationwide resource for Americans to find the right health insurance for them. The five-floor, 156,000 square foot building will include state-of-the-art meeting and training rooms, phone booths, a gym with lockers and showers, a full service café, and more to service its more than 1,000 employees.

Importantly, it will be a state-of-the art, post-COVID-19 facility fully equipped to keep the GoHealth team safe and comfortable while working. COVID-19 safety precautions include furniture layouts that allow for social distancing, touchless dispensers in bathrooms and kitchens, state-of-the-art HVAC and ventilation systems, automatic doors, stations providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitation throughout the building and operable windows in certain areas.

"We have enjoyed having GoHealth in the state and are happy they have decided to expand operations here again," said Val Hale, executive director of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development, when the expansion was announced earlier this year. "This expansion will bring more than triple the jobs they brought to Utah in 2018, which will be great for our state as we work to reactivate our economy."

About GoHealth, Inc.
As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Contacts 
Investor Relations, IR@gohealth.com
Media Relations, pressinquiries@gohealth.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gohealth-breaks-ground-on-new-facility-bringing-nearly-1-200-jobs-to-lindon-utah-301116779.html

SOURCE Gohealth, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
