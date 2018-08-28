GoNetspeed : Now Offering High-Speed Fiber Optic Internet in Select Connecticut Neighborhoods

Provides high-speed bandwidth to better accommodate households with multiple devices, streaming and content sharing

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber optic Internet provider, today announced it has completed the buildout of its initial network in West Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport, Connecticut, providing residential customers and small businesses access to Internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit (Gbps) per second (both download and upload), the fastest in the area. The company has constructed an initial footprint of more than 50 miles of high-speed fiber optic network in Connecticut with the ability to serve over 12,000 homes—and plans to quickly expand to nearby communities as part of its multi-year, multi-million dollar private investment in Connecticut.

“Having access to high-speed Internet service has become as critical a resource to residents as electricity,” said Larry Coleman, President at GoNetspeed. “More people are “cutting the cord,” moving away from cable providers and running online streaming services which increases the demand for bandwidth. We can now offer residents a faster, more cost-effective alternative without having to worry about network reliability or hidden contract fees.”

The rate of consumers dropping cable and satellite TV packages has hit the highest level ever, and Internet TV subscribership is on a rapid rise. According to new estimates from research firm eMarketer, U.S. consumers who have canceled traditional pay-TV service and not re-subscribed will jump to more than 32 percent, or 33 million adults, by the end of 2018. This national cord-cutting trend also coincides with the fact that more cord-cutters are turning to Internet streaming services with nearly 148 million people in the U.S. watching Netflix at least once per month.

“What differentiates GoNetspeed from other providers is our ability to offer customers direct access to 100 percent fiber connectivity, without any extra fees or taxes, and with no contract required,” added Coleman. “We also provide customers a Lifetime Price Pledge that guarantees they pay the same price for their Internet speeds for the entire time they remain a customer within a GoNetspeed service territory.”

Today the company offers residential service plans starting at $50 for 100 Mbps (Megabits per second), as well as options for 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps (Gigabits per second). As an introductory offer, the company is also waiving its installation fee, a $100 value, for all serviceable customers.

The company will continue to expand into new neighborhoods and areas throughout Connecticut based on demand, noting areas need at least 15% interest for consideration. Communities are encouraged to register on the GoNetspeed’s website. The company has hired Brian Quinn as its Director of Sales and Ken Lane as Market Operations Manager to lead its awareness and expansion activities in Connecticut, with plans to add other employees as it continues to grow its network footprint. It also works with local contractors to help perform customer installations.

