GoPro Black Friday 2019 Deals (Hero 8 and Hero 7 Black Action Cams) Listed by Deal Answers

GoPro is discounting their flagship action cameras this year for Black Friday 2019. Deal Answers lists the best GoPro action cam discounts below:

Save up to $150 on the GoPro Hero 8 Black ($349).

Save up to $20 on the GoPro Hero 7 White Action Camera ($139).

The GoPro Hero 7 White will be available at Walmart for the full $20 off. The Hero 8 Black is available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The Best Buy version also includes a headstrap and an SD card. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

GoPro has a holiday bundle for the Hero 8 Black that they are selling on Amazon. It comes with a headstrap, small tripod, 32 GB SD card, and 2 rechargeable batteries. This is a savings of $150 from the retail price.

The Hero 7 White is a basic action cam that can take full 1080p video at 60 frames per second. It has a strong body and a built-in battery. Unlike the Hero 7 White, many cameras in this price range are not waterproof. It does not have the ability to livestream footage.

GoPro Hero 8 vs Hero 7 Black

GoPro just released the Hero 8 Black two months ago in September. It is smaller and lighter than the Hero 7 and it’s the first redesign of the actual body in a while. It features a built-in mount, which allows the battery and SD card to be changed without unmounting. It has the same sensor that’s capable of 4K video at 60 frames per second but it has improved stabilization algorithms in the background.

The Hero 8 Black will also have optional accessories that GoPro calls mods. These allow users to attach microphones, screens, and more to the action camera. The Hero 8 Black is also capable of live-streaming in 1080p, which is up from 720p in the Hero 7 Black. It also has a front-facing microphone now to capture better audio while vlogging.

The Hero 8 Black has four lenses that can be picked from including narrow, distortion-free linear, wide, and superview. These allow users to change what is captured which changes the look and feel of the video.

The availability of offers varies during Black Friday. Sales start and stop at different times depending on the store and it's not known if GoPro will continue the sale through Cyber Monday.

Companies don’t always discount their latest products so some people may be surprised to see the Hero 8 Black on sale. GoPro offers a well-built action camera that gives users high-quality footage.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.

