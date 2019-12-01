Log in
GoPro Cyber Monday 2019 Deals (Hero 8 and Hero 7 Black Action Cams) Listed by Deal Answers

12/01/2019 | 01:03pm EST

GoPro is expected to continue some of their Black Friday deals through Cyber Monday. These are what GoPro has discounted in the past week:

The GoPro Hero 7 White was available at Walmart during Black Friday for $20 off. It’s not known whether it will be available for Cyber Monday and many stores are out of stock. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

GoPro has discounted their newly released Hero 8 Black for Cyber Monday. The device was just released two months ago in September, which means that people can get access to the latest technology at a discount.

The Hero 8 Black Holiday Bundle is available at several stores. It includes a headstrap, small tripod, an SD card, and 2 rechargeable batteries. It is on sale for $349, which is a $150 discount from its retail price.

The Hero 7 White is a rugged cheap action cam with a waterproof body. It can take video at full 1080p quality at 60 frames per second. The battery is built-in so people can’t swap the battery and continue filming. It also does not have the ability to livestream. The Hero 7 White still offers excellent value for the price when compared to the competition.

Hero 8 Black vs Hero 7 Black

The Hero 8 Black is the first GoPro in a while to feature a new body redesign. It is now smaller and slimmer than the Hero 7 Black. It also has a built-in mount so that the battery and SD card can be replaced without removing it.

The Hero 8 Black has the same sensor as the previous version. They can both shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, but the Hero 8 Black has upgraded stabilization algorithms for smoother footage. It also has the ability to livestream at 1080p resolution.

The Hero 8 Black has new accessories that are available that GoPro calls mods. These allow people to attach microphones and forward facing screens to the device. Additionally, the Hero 8 Black has another microphone on the front for improved audio.

Not all premium brands discount their newest flagship products for Cyber Monday. GoPro has chosen to give people a substantial discount this year. Availability and pricing will vary for Cyber Monday and the best way to get a good deal is to shop around.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


