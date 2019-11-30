GoPro Cyber Monday Deals 2019: The Best GoPro HERO8, 7, 6 & 5 Action Camera Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk

GoPro camera Cyber Monday 2019 deals are live now, here’s all the best GoPro HERO Cyber Monday savings

Looking for the best GoPro camera Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Consumer Walk have identified the top Cyber Monday GoPro HERO8, HERO7, HERO6 and HERO5 action camera deals for 2019. Find them listed below.

Best GoPro camera deals:

The GoPro HERO8 is a high-quality camera that works excellent for outdoor shoots. As it is a waterproof camera, it is suitable for almost all weather types. The GoPro HERO8 is engineered with 4K touchscreen for easier operation. Its 12MP camera makes it possible to capture 1080p HD videos and pictures. Among other highly rated GoPro models are the GoPro HERO5, HERO6 and HERO7.

GoPro cameras can be used as a standalone camera but can also be paired with an Apple or Android device too. The GoPro Hero 8 Black is their best yet, especially with the new mod accessories though it only has a minor update on its processor compared to the GoPro Hero 7 Black. Budget-conscious shoppers will find the Hero 7 Black to still be an excellent choice as it also has a higher resolution than its predecessors the GoPro Hero 6 Black and GoPro Hero 5 Black.

