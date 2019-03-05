GoSecure powered by CounterTack: Transforming Cloud-Based Endpoint Security

SAP NS2® and GoSecure powered by CounterTack announce the
release of the CounterTack Endpoint Protection Platform on SAP HANA®.
The platform is available via SAP NS2 Secure Cloud, delivering an
effective, easy to implement, and scalable solution for enterprise-wide
security. Commercial and federal security teams can purchase the
CounterTack Platform direct from SAP NS2 and SAP commercial sales teams.
The combined platform integrates CounterTack’s differentiated predictive
behavioral analysis, patented real-time memory analysis, machine
learning and reputational techniques with the power of SAP HANA, the
enterprise grade, scalable and high-performance analytical platform
running the business at the world’s largest enterprises across the
globe. Delivered via the SAP NS2 Secure Cloud, customers can be assured
of robust, reliable real-time threat mitigation and protection, that
also reduces security operational costs and results in a faster
time-to-value.
“Our customers tell us that their cybersecurity challenges remain
complex, with attacks that are increasingly advanced, targeted, stealthy
and faster-moving,” stated Harish Luthra, President, NS2 Secure Cloud.
“GoSecure powered by CounterTack provides unprecedented new
cybersecurity capabilities for the SAP HANA ecosystem, allowing us to
protect our customers’ investments and business operations in their
response to a continually evolving threat landscape.”
With the growing need to support hybrid on-premise and cloud
environments, the SAP NS2 Secure Cloud retains the seamless transition
of business operations, customer success and adaptability that customers
need, while making strong cybersecurity integral to the experience. The
CounterTack Platform received the highest marks in recent third-party
tests like MITRE ATT&CK, NSS EDR group test, and the ICSA Advanced
Threat Detection Certification, outperforming CrowdStrike, Carbon Black
and others in automated detections. The CounterTack Platform now is
available on SAP HANA, providing the real-time threat protection, depth
of detection, automated response and active mitigation that customers
are seeking.
“Our partnership with SAP NS2 immerses us in real-world security
operations and real-world security problems,” explained Neal Creighton,
CEO of GoSecure. “Continued technology exchange and co-development with
SAP NS2 empowers us with the knowledge to develop more effective,
innovative and high performant enterprise-wide security solutions.”
About SAP NS2
At SAP NS2®, we support the mission
of national security by providing innovative computing, analytics, and
cloud solutions, all delivered by U.S. persons on U.S. soil. We partner
with our customers to build tailored solutions that leverage the some of
the industry’s best software tools and human talent. From custom
development to secure cloud, and virtually everything in between, SAP
NS2 powers the secure intelligent enterprise. Learn more at www.sapns2.com.
About GoSecure Powered by CounterTack
GoSecure powered by
CounterTack is recognized as a leader and innovator in cybersecurity
solutions. The company is the first and only to integrate an Endpoint
and Network threat detection platform, Managed Detection and Response
services, and Cloud/SaaS delivery. The CounterTack Platform delivers
predictive multi-vector detection, prevention, and response by applying
a unique combination of behavioral analysis, memory forensics, machine
learning, and reputational techniques to counter the most advanced
threats. Our MDR Services is driven by aggressive SLAs for rapid
response and active mitigation that directly touch the customers’
network and endpoints. Together, these capabilities provide the most
effective response to the increased sophistication of continuously
evolving malware and malicious insiders that target people, processes
and systems. With focus on innovation quality and respect, GoSecure
powered by CounterTack has become the trusted provider of cybersecurity
products and services to organizations of all sizes, across all
industries globally. To learn more, please visit: https://www.gosecure.net/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005788/en/