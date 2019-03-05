GoSecure powered by CounterTack: Transforming Cloud-Based Endpoint Security

The CounterTack Platform built on SAP HANA and delivered via SAP NS2 Secure Cloud provides proven security value with unmatched scalability and performance

SAP NS2® and GoSecure powered by CounterTack announce the release of the CounterTack Endpoint Protection Platform on SAP HANA®. The platform is available via SAP NS2 Secure Cloud, delivering an effective, easy to implement, and scalable solution for enterprise-wide security. Commercial and federal security teams can purchase the CounterTack Platform direct from SAP NS2 and SAP commercial sales teams.

The combined platform integrates CounterTack’s differentiated predictive behavioral analysis, patented real-time memory analysis, machine learning and reputational techniques with the power of SAP HANA, the enterprise grade, scalable and high-performance analytical platform running the business at the world’s largest enterprises across the globe. Delivered via the SAP NS2 Secure Cloud, customers can be assured of robust, reliable real-time threat mitigation and protection, that also reduces security operational costs and results in a faster time-to-value.

“Our customers tell us that their cybersecurity challenges remain complex, with attacks that are increasingly advanced, targeted, stealthy and faster-moving,” stated Harish Luthra, President, NS2 Secure Cloud. “GoSecure powered by CounterTack provides unprecedented new cybersecurity capabilities for the SAP HANA ecosystem, allowing us to protect our customers’ investments and business operations in their response to a continually evolving threat landscape.”

With the growing need to support hybrid on-premise and cloud environments, the SAP NS2 Secure Cloud retains the seamless transition of business operations, customer success and adaptability that customers need, while making strong cybersecurity integral to the experience. The CounterTack Platform received the highest marks in recent third-party tests like MITRE ATT&CK, NSS EDR group test, and the ICSA Advanced Threat Detection Certification, outperforming CrowdStrike, Carbon Black and others in automated detections. The CounterTack Platform now is available on SAP HANA, providing the real-time threat protection, depth of detection, automated response and active mitigation that customers are seeking.

“Our partnership with SAP NS2 immerses us in real-world security operations and real-world security problems,” explained Neal Creighton, CEO of GoSecure. “Continued technology exchange and co-development with SAP NS2 empowers us with the knowledge to develop more effective, innovative and high performant enterprise-wide security solutions.”

About SAP NS2

At SAP NS2®, we support the mission of national security by providing innovative computing, analytics, and cloud solutions, all delivered by U.S. persons on U.S. soil. We partner with our customers to build tailored solutions that leverage the some of the industry’s best software tools and human talent. From custom development to secure cloud, and virtually everything in between, SAP NS2 powers the secure intelligent enterprise. Learn more at www.sapns2.com.

About GoSecure Powered by CounterTack

GoSecure powered by CounterTack is recognized as a leader and innovator in cybersecurity solutions. The company is the first and only to integrate an Endpoint and Network threat detection platform, Managed Detection and Response services, and Cloud/SaaS delivery. The CounterTack Platform delivers predictive multi-vector detection, prevention, and response by applying a unique combination of behavioral analysis, memory forensics, machine learning, and reputational techniques to counter the most advanced threats. Our MDR Services is driven by aggressive SLAs for rapid response and active mitigation that directly touch the customers’ network and endpoints. Together, these capabilities provide the most effective response to the increased sophistication of continuously evolving malware and malicious insiders that target people, processes and systems. With focus on innovation quality and respect, GoSecure powered by CounterTack has become the trusted provider of cybersecurity products and services to organizations of all sizes, across all industries globally. To learn more, please visit: https://www.gosecure.net/.

