GoShip.com Announces New Innovations and Customer Control Enhancements

09/18/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoShip.com, an online less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping exchange, announced that its new platform developments are now live and available to customers on Tuesday, September 18.

GoShip.com has added capabilities to allow users more control over their shipments. These new features include customer profiles, increased visibility on shipment tracking, and the ability to view every shipment on one dashboard. GoShip.com has created these improvements based upon customer feedback and the overall goal of increasing the user’s experience.

The new developments make quality performance improvements and help integrate its website to become more user friendly and cohesive. GoShip.com is optimized to deliver a consistent user experience across desktop, tablet and mobile applications.

GoShip.com’s new developments reiterate its investment in innovation and commitment to giving its users the most reliable, convenient, affordable and cutting-edge online shipping experience available today.

About GoShip.com
Founded in 2016, GoShip.com is an innovative online exchange for less-than-truckload shipping services. Users can ship anything from household appliances, to living room furniture, to large freight – no matter the size, you can GoShip it. GoShip.com has partnered with thousands of pre-qualified trucking companies to ensure customers are getting the best rate. With countless transportation companies in the market, GoShip.com differentiated itself with the lowest rates compared to other major competitors. Users can get a free, no-obligation quote and book their shipment within the same screen. To learn more visit www.GoShip.com.

Press Contact:
Kelsey Magilton
833-846-7447 (833-U-GOSHIP)
kelsey@goship.com

Go Ship dot com Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
