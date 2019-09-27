Goal Forward : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED SHARE REPURCHASE UNDER THE REPURCHASE MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOAL FORWARD HOLDINGS LIMITED

展 程 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1854)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED SHARE REPURCHASE

UNDER THE REPURCHASE MANDATE

This announcement is made by Goal Forward Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis. The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that it intends to repurchase shares of the Company (the "Shares") from the open market through the exercise of the general mandate to repurchase Shares (the "Repurchase Mandate") granted by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") to the Directors (the "Proposed Share Repurchase") at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 20 August 2019 (the "AGM"). According to the Repurchase Mandate, the Company is allowed to repurchase a maximum of 128,000,000 Shares, being 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the AGM.

Details of the Proposed Share Repurchase are as follows:

Aggregate number of Shares that may be : Up to 128,000,000 Shares repurchased

Period for the Proposed Share Repurchase : From 27 September 2019 to the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or revocation or variation of the Repurchase Mandate by the Shareholders in general meeting

Under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the repurchase price of each Share shall not be more than 5% higher than the average closing market price for the Shares over the 5 trading days immediately preceding each repurchase.