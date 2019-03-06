Gobel Group : Welcomes Fundraising Expert Nathan Chappell as New President of Gobel Technology

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gobel Group is pleased to announce that Nathan Chappell has joined the team as President of Gobel Technology, a newly-formed division of Gobel Group. In his role, Nathan will be heavily involved with the implementation of Gobel's proprietary patient screening algorithm, Gratitude to Give (G2G).

G2G is the first of its kind and only predictive model that utilizes artificial intelligence to accurately predict gratitude among patients who are most likely to make a philanthropic donation. Engineered within a machine learning environment, results demonstrate G2G to be highly accurate in identifying traits of gratitude and likelihood of giving. As an adaptive technology, G2G uses hundreds of data points to learn in real-time which provides continual improvements in its accuracy. G2G allows healthcare fundraising programs to increase philanthropic support by prioritizing effort on individuals with high indicators of gratitude rather than solely on wealth.

With 20 years of demonstrated success in high-performance fundraising organizations and nine years in private sector entrepreneurship, Nathan brings many skills to the table. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Redlands; and a Master of Nonprofit Administration from the University of Notre Dame. He also has received a Certificate in Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy from MIT Sloan, and a Certificate in International Economics and Political Studies from the University of Cambridge.

"We're thrilled to have Nathan come aboard," said Chad Gobel, CEO and Founder of Gobel Group. "His depth of experience in fundraising, philanthropy operations, and artificial intelligence will prove to be tremendously valuable to our team, and to our clients, as we leverage the most advanced technology available to improve results and efficiency for nonprofit healthcare organizations."

Nathan's ability to leverage data science to increase philanthropic support is coupled with his extensive experience with grateful patient fundraising programs. In his prior role as Senior Vice President of Philanthropy at City of Hope, he oversaw a 150-member team responsible for major and principal gifts, digital and corporate philanthropy, and prospect development, among other programmatic areas.



"I couldn't be more excited to join the Gobel Group team," said Nathan. "I believe the nonprofit sector is at a pivotal moment in history and that Gobel Group is at the forefront of a technological revolution. I'm looking forward to helping develop new tools powered by artificial intelligence that will increase much needed philanthropic support in healthcare organizations."



As a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE), Nathan is widely regarded as a thought leader in the nonprofit industry. He presents frequently on the topics of artificial intelligence and the future of generosity at a wide variety of conferences, including CARA, DRIVE, NACCDO, AAMC, and AHP International. He has also served as Club President of the Yorba Linda Sunrise Rotary Club; as an MBA mentor at Biola University; and as a member of the volunteer task force for immunization and polio eradication in India. In 2018, Nathan presented the first TEDx on the topic of artificial intelligence and the future of generosity.

About Gobel Group

Gobel Group is the leading consulting firm working exclusively in healthcare philanthropy, and the experts in helping clients build meaningful partnerships with physicians and nurses to create a robust grateful patient program. Gobel's system helps create clinician champions who identify the best prospects, introduce those prospects, and become involved in the philanthropic process. The result helps healthcare institutions increase philanthropic revenue.

Gobel has recently expanded its scope of services and now supports clients with strategic planning, campaign planning and management, data analytics, and board and volunteer leadership training, among other areas.

Gobel's team of 25 individuals includes seasoned healthcare development professionals and clinicians from the top medical centers in the nation, including Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Duke Medicine, and other leading philanthropy programs. Gobel's consultants have led programs that have raised hundreds of millions annually and directed billion-dollar campaigns. In eight years, Gobel Group has worked with over 315 hospitals across the nation and around the world.

More information on Gobel Group's services and career opportunities can be found at https://gobelgroup.com.

